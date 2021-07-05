Mon, 05 Jul, 2021 - 08:42

Three lessons for Cork after missing their chance to take down Limerick

Denis Hurley on the reasons the Rebel hurlers failed to take advantage in Thurles
Three lessons for Cork after missing their chance to take down Limerick

Conor Cahalane of Cork is tackled by Peter Casey of Limerick resulting in the penalty. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Denis Hurley

GOALS DO WIN GAMES

Whereas Cork managed 18 goals in five games in the Allianz Hurling League – and were only outgoaled in the final match, against Galway – the rate was well down here and though they netted first, Limerick had two green flags to Cork’s one.

The timing was key as well – a level game going into first-half injury time had turned into a six-point Limerick lead by the break. Overturning that was only ever a slim likelihood.

PAYING THE PENALTY

Kieran Kingston downplayed the ten-minute period after Peter Casey’s sin-binning, during which Limerick outscored Cork by 0-4 to 0-2, but even without that manpower imbalance, Cork had a great opportunity to go five points ahead. Indeed, it might have been better for Cork if the penalty hadn’t been awarded – if it had been a straightforward free, Patrick Horgan would have tapped over for a point to put them three points ahead for the first time in the game.

Limerick goalkeeper Nickie Quaid saves Patrick Horgan's penalty on Saturday evening. Picture: INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan
Limerick goalkeeper Nickie Quaid saves Patrick Horgan's penalty on Saturday evening. Picture: INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

SCORING OPTIONS

Throughout last year, Limerick showed that they could score points from a wide variety of sources. Generally, that added up to a tally around the 30 mark, but 20 wides on Saturday meant that they ended up with ‘only’ 22 white flags. Even so, they had 11 different scorers, eight of them contributing more than 0-1 (goalscorers Darragh O’Donovan and Kyle Hayes didn’t get points). 

Cork had eight scorers, with three of them notching one score – on a night when they needed a lot to go right and for something to go wrong for Limerick, it was a figure that needed to be higher.

Read More

How the Cork hurlers rated in the defeat to Limerick

More in this section

Limerick v Cork - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Round 4 Cork hurling team v Limerick features three debutants and Cadogan's return
Republic of Ireland WNT Training Session Cork soccer ace Clare Shine signs contract extension with Glasgow
Cork v Limerick - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final How the Cork hurlers rated in the defeat to Limerick
cork gaa
South Munster Schools Athletics meet produces four new best performances from Cork athletes

South Munster Schools Athletics meet produces four new best performances from Cork athletes

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

National Sport

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more