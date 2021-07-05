Three lessons for Cork after missing their chance to take down Limerick

GOALS DO WIN GAMES

Whereas Cork managed 18 goals in five games in the Allianz Hurling League – and were only outgoaled in the final match, against Galway – the rate was well down here and though they netted first, Limerick had two green flags to Cork’s one.

The timing was key as well – a level game going into first-half injury time had turned into a six-point Limerick lead by the break. Overturning that was only ever a slim likelihood.

PAYING THE PENALTY

Kieran Kingston downplayed the ten-minute period after Peter Casey’s sin-binning, during which Limerick outscored Cork by 0-4 to 0-2, but even without that manpower imbalance, Cork had a great opportunity to go five points ahead. Indeed, it might have been better for Cork if the penalty hadn’t been awarded – if it had been a straightforward free, Patrick Horgan would have tapped over for a point to put them three points ahead for the first time in the game.

Limerick goalkeeper Nickie Quaid saves Patrick Horgan's penalty on Saturday evening. Picture: INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

SCORING OPTIONS

Throughout last year, Limerick showed that they could score points from a wide variety of sources. Generally, that added up to a tally around the 30 mark, but 20 wides on Saturday meant that they ended up with ‘only’ 22 white flags. Even so, they had 11 different scorers, eight of them contributing more than 0-1 (goalscorers Darragh O’Donovan and Kyle Hayes didn’t get points).

Cork had eight scorers, with three of them notching one score – on a night when they needed a lot to go right and for something to go wrong for Limerick, it was a figure that needed to be higher.