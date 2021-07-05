Kieran Kingston keen to take positives for Cork hurlers from Thurles

BEATING the Munster, league and All-Ireland champions was always going to be a tall order but Cork believed they could do so and, had a couple of things gone the other way in the first half in Thurles, an upset might have been pulled off.

John Kiely’s side triumphed in the end, but Cork manager Kieran Kingston was able to take some positives as the side gear up for a tilt at the All-Ireland qualifiers.

“Our attitude was really good,” he said.

“We never gave up and we fought to the bitter end. Lads we were up against a serious team today, sometimes we might forget that. I thought we took the fight to them for many parts of the game and dominated many parts of the game.

“We had a lot of young lads there today and three guys making their debut so we had a lot of new guys in there. Two of the guys that came in there [Shane Barrett and Alan Connolly] have an All-Ireland final next week and they are both still U20 in 2021. They are young guys and I think we will still have a big say in the championship yet.”

GOAL TRAIL

Having scored 18 goals in five league matches, Cork managed just the one here, through Shane Kingston in the opening quarter, though Patrick Horgan was denied by Nickie Quaid from the penalty spot. Kingston accepted that goal-chance creation was going to be down on the league rate.

“It was always going to be the case against Limerick,” he said

“They have a fantastic defence, they have a very mean defence. We have seen that over the last number of years so we knew that coming up.

We knew we just weren’t going to be able to run the ball through them, we said that on the way up. There are some games you might target goals and others you might not – you then have to vary your play.

“When you are playing a team like Limerick they will vary their play. They shoot from half-back line, from midfield and they will take it on from half-forward line – they vary and we have to do the same. You are not going to beat the best unless you have options like that.”