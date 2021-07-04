Tony Considine: Cork forwards were bullied off the ball by Limerick

SUPER Saturday produced one outstanding game, but it was in Leinster, the game for the ages produced by Kilkenny and Wexford.

It had everything that you would want in a hurling game: great scores, hard exchanges, but above all the skill level was very high in both teams. And Kilkenny showed again how to win games. Wexford could have won but the big thing was the honesty from both sets of players, running themselves into the ground.

Wexford will be no pushovers in the qualifiers. And they could draw Cork.

The surprise result was Dublin's win over Galway. It was well-deserved, Dublin played as a unit from the first whistle to the last, and showed great spirit and desire.

Some of Galway's more experienced players looked to be in trouble, no energy, and maybe there was a bit of overconfidence; a dangerous combination and they paid the penalty here.

To the Munster championship, the makings of a great game in Thurles, especially after watching the brilliant battle between Wexford and Kilkenny. But I have to say it was way off that.

Cork and Limerick have produced way better games in the past, but like Clare and Waterford the Sunday before, this was poor stuff, with bad shooting on both sides and huge room for improvement.

Cork started fairly brightly, but faded after a fairly good 30 minutes when it all went wrong for them just before half- time when they gifted Limerick two goals. Sean O'Donoghue had a great but was very unfortunate to deflect Darragh O'Donovan's shot into his own net. Worse still Kyle Hayes being allowed to come from wing-back unchallenged and put Limerick in the driving seat.

I do not know what coaching goes on with Cork, but surely a basic is to follow your man. Robbie O'Flynn lost Kyle Hayes here.

Concentration is an issue with a lot of the Cork players. Their vision on the ball also seems to be lacking, giving it to men in the best position.

Patrick Horgan, who we all know is a top-class free-taker, had an off night and should have been relieved of that duty when it was going so wrong for him. It affected his overall game. These little things mattered because Cork were in a good position as Limerick were far from their best and there for the taking.

As I said before, you have to run at Limerick. Cork have the pace to do this but didn't do it enough. A perfect example was the first goal they got, the pace of Niall O'Leary creating the chance.

Peter Casey of Limerick in action against Niall O'Leary of Cork. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Surely management should have seen that and kept their players running at Limerick at all times?

They need to maximise that speed in the qualifier game.

MISFIRE

I also believe the Cork goalkeeper is having problems with the puck-outs. Patrick Collins got too many wrong in this game. Some were not his fault, and players have to be ready to win the ball no matter what way it comes, but still.

I believe a problem with the Cork team is they set up based on systems and tactics but sometimes spirit, heart, determination and a will to put your body on the line can surpass that. I think Cork lack that real killer instinct, which was never a problem with the best Cork hurling teams.

I think it is about time they got it back and bring that real Rebel aggression into their play.

Going to this game, if you said Tom Morrissey, Gearoid Hegarty, Seamus Flanagan and Aaron Gillane, would all be taken off, you would say Cork would have a right chance of winning.

I think the Cork defence did all right overall, especially Niall O'Leary, Damian Cahalane and Sean O'Donoghue.

Tom Morrisey of Limerick is swarmed by Cork's Tim O'Mahony, Eoin Cadogan and Mark Coleman at Semple Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

I think it was the Cork attack that did not function as a unit but when they did they produced but did not work hard enough throughout. They allowed themselves to be bullied off the ball. That should not be happening at this level. They were letting the ball out too easily and putting a lot of pressure on their own defence.

Kieran Kingston and his management team will be happy with some aspects but have a lot of work to do for the qualifiers, where there are a lot of good teams.

No second chances the next time... the safety net is gone.

They can take positives from this but they have to look at a lot of the negatives and turn them around. They are capable of doing that.

