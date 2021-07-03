Cork cruise to Munster camogie title after hitting Limerick for 4-20

Cork 4-20 Limerick 2-9

THERE were no surprises in Drom & Inch GAA on Saturday afternoon as a slick display by Cork saw them win another Munster championship title at the expense of Limerick.

At half time, leading 1-13 to 0-5 Cork had seven scorers on the board, some of them very classy points.

Cork's defence were well on top, all playing their part, led by Laura Hayes and Laura Treacy. Saoirse McCarthy is playing with tremendous confidence at right half-back and behind her, Ellen Murphy, Libby Coppinger and Meabh Cahalane controlled Limerick’s attack, despite Caoimhe Costelloe and Caoimhe Lyons being two top players.

Hannah Looney, now lining out at midfield made a couple of piercing runs, her first creating a point for Katrina Mackey two minutes in after Chloe Sigerson had opened Cork’s scoring.

On twelve minutes, brilliant defending led to Cork playing the ball up the field with great off-the-shoulder support and Ciara O’Sullivan finished a tremendous move to the net.

It was all Cork. The game was fast and open. Player of the Match Katrina Mackey was denied her first goal on 24 minutes with a wonderful Laura O’Neill save and she made another fine effort three minutes later to deny Amy O’Connor after she was put through by Aishling Thompson.

Cork’s superiority and class was epitomised with a brilliant point by their captain Linda Collins coming up to halftime. Good defensive work by Ellen Murphy and Saoirse McCarthy saw the latter deliver a long high ball. Collins caught brilliantly, turned and pointed and Cork were well on their way to winning this game.

Ashling Thompson of Cork in action against Marian Quaid of Limerick. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

The second half started in much the same fashion. Mackey gathered, and leaving several markers in her wake billowed the net.

Cork could be forgiven for starting to take chance shots from distance and difficult angles and hitting a number of wides. The wind was swirling but now was the time to try things.

Mackey (f), Amy O’Connor and Aishling Thompson pushed Cork further ahead before an absolute rocket of a goal from the left side from Mackey had Cork a commanding 3-16 to 0-8 in front on 47 minutes.

With the allowance of eight subs, Cork took full advantage. Aoife O’Neill and Isobel Sheehan were first on the pitch. Fiona Keating, Thompson, Mackey and McCarthy hit another four points. Cliona Healy, Izzy O’Regan and Cliona Dooley were next to make an entrance along with Hannah O’Leary.

Credit to Limerick who never gave up and they started to make headway as Cork lost their shape a bit.

Laura Stack found the net on 59 minutes. That was following up by an absolute gem of a goal from Judith Mulcahy before Stack added another point.

It certainly put a better reflection on the score from a Limerick point of view as Keating had the final say for Cork for a comprehensive win.

Fiona Keating of Cork shoots from Judith Mulcahy and Muireann Creamer of Limerick. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Cork may not have learned too much from the game but certainly, the positioning of Saoirse McCarthy at wing back, Ellen Murphy in the corner, Fiona Keating at centre-forward and Ciara O’Sullivan at left wing is pleasing for Cork. They are growing with every game.

Championship is around the corner with Cork out on July 17 with a home game to Dublin. On the basis of this performance, Cork are in a strong position despite tougher days ahead.

Scorers for Cork: K Mackey 2-8 (0-5 f), A Thompson 1-2, C O'Sullivan 1-1, L Collins, F Keating 0-2 each, A O’Connor 0-2, H Looney, C Sigerson, S McCarthy 0-1 each.

Limerick: C Costelloe 0-6 (0-5 f), L Stack 1-1, J Mulcahy 1-0, S O’Callaghan, C Lyons 0-1 each.

CORK: A Lee; E Murphy, L Coppinger, M Cahalane; S McCarthy, L Treacy, L Hayes; H Looney, A Thompson; C Sigerson, F Keating, C O’Sullivan, K Mackey; A O’ Connor, L Collins.

Subs: A O’Neill for L Coppinger (48), I Sheehan for H Looney (48), C Healy for A O’Connor (49), I O’Regan for L Collins (49), C Dooley for K Mackey (51), H O’Leary for C O’Sullivan (57), A Egan for E Murphy (63), M Lynch for A Lee (63).

LIMERICK: L O’Neill; M Quaid, M Creamer, R Ambrose; M Ryan, J Mulcahy, N Ryan; K O’Leary, M O’Mara, ; D Murphy, S O’Callaghan, R Delee; A Cunningham Costello, C Lyons.

Sub: M Curtin for Megan O’Mara (46).

Referee: Aaron Hogg (Clare).