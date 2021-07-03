Becky Cassin has Cork City heading in the right direction with overdue win

Cork City 1 Bohemians 0

CORK City recorded their first victory in the Women’s National League this season at the eleventh time of asking as they deservedly defeated Bohemians 1-0 at Turner’s Cross on Saturday afternoon.

A first-half header from Becky Cassin was enough to earn City the three points and end a run of five losses in a row since moving back to the Cross.

Paul Farrell made just one change from his starting 11 that was beaten 1-0 by Shelbourne last weekend with Christina Dring coming in for Sophie Liston.

Following a quiet opening to the game, Dring almost made the most of the opportunity she was given to spearhead the attack.

The number nine gathered possession on the edge of the penalty area calmly shifted the ball out of her feet before unleashing a sensational strike that she was unfortunate to see crash against the right post.

The momentum was now with the home side and roared on by their 100 or so fans in attendance - the first time they have played in front of a home crowd this season - they deservedly made it count as they opened the scoring in the 20th minute through their captain Becky Cassin.

Republic of Ireland senior international Éabha O’Mahony’s sensational corner picked out her central midfielder partner and unmarked at the back post, Cassin planted her header into the back of the net.

Becky Cassin, Cork City, heads the ball into the net. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Bohemians thought they snatched an equaliser with their first sight at goal just shy of the half an hour mark when Yvonne Hedigan brilliantly directed her header from a free just past the outstretched Maria O’Sullivan and into the bottom left corner.

But their celebrations were swiftly cut short as the linesman had already flagged for an offside.

Winger Sarah McKevitt soon saw a powerful strike saved well by Bohs keeper Courtney Maguire before City had their own goal ruled out for offside with Dring deemed to have been standing on the wrong side of her markers when she turned in O’Mahony’s fine cross.

McKevitt blazed another effort just past the near post following good work by Dring and the impressive playmaker Eva Mangan but it was Bohs who had the final chance of the first 45 but Hedigan's header was saved by O’Sullivan.

City started the second period slowly and their loose passing, particularly in defence, handed Bohs a foothold in the game.

Naima Chemaou fired over after pinching the ball from Cassin on the edge of the box before a great block by City’s Lauren Walsh prevented Erica Burke from scoring on the hour.

The Leesiders soon regained their composure and with the game drawing to a close it was they who would be the more likely to score next but neither Lauren Egbuloniu nor Sophie Liston could convert their attempts.

City did have to survive two late scares as Lisa Murphy twice went close with her headers but the Rebel Army hung on to claim the much-needed three points.

CORK CITY: Maria O’Sullivan, Leah Murphy, Lauren Walsh, Ciara McNamara, Shaunagh McCarthy, Éabha O’Mahony, Becky Cassin, Lauren Egbuloniu, Eva Mangan, Sarah McKevitt, Christina Dring.

Subs: Sophie Liston for Christina Dring (59), Lauren Singleton for Shaunagh McCarthy (84), Laura Shine for Lauren Egbuloniu (84), Abby McCarthy for Maria O’Sullivan (88).

BOHEMIANS: Courtney Maguire, Ann Marie Byrne, Isabelle Finnegan, Ally Cahill, Bronagh Kane, Sophie Waters, Erica Burke, Chloe Darby, Abbie Brophy, Naima Chemaou, Yvonne Hedigan.

Subs: Lisa Murphy for Ally Cahill (ht), Katie Lovely for Bronagh Kane (ht), Aoife Robinson for Naima Chemaou (77), Niamh Kenna for Lisa Murphy (91).

Referee: Chris Sheehan.