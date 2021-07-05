CSL: Castleview beat Lakewood to close in on Roy Keane U13 Premier title

Lakewood Athletic 2 Castleview 4

CASTLEVIEW made a statement of intent in their pursuit of the Roy Keane U13 Premier Division title with this win away to Lakewood Athletic on Saturday morning.

This performance highlighted Castleview's character, as they've now won seven from nine league games this season.

The exchanges were keenly contested throughout as Lakewood ensured this entertaining contest between two top-of-the-table sides went right down to the wire.

The visitors started with purpose and on the front foot, as Justice Ikechukwu fired just over the crossbar with an early strike. Luke Hurley also posed numerous problems with his impressive ability.

After 15 minutes the favourites took the lead, after a flowing Castleview passing move, the ball was teed up for Corey O’Sullivan, who found the back of the net with a fine drilled finish from the edge of the box.

By this stage, Castleview's tails were well and truly up and they struck for a second just before the break. From a delivery into the box by Scott Hyde, a deft flick-on by Ikechukwu guided the ball into the net.

Lakewood tried to respond through Charlie O’Regan but his shot was saved smartly.

Shortly afterwards, Castleview struck again. And in some style. With a long-range free, Hyde found the top corner of the net in spectacular fashion with an unstoppable effort.

Lakewood though simply refused to give up and got back into the contest with a low finish from Steven Holmes.

Cathal Murphy of Lakewood Athletic shoots past the Castleview defence and goalkeeper Ryan Cronin only to see his shot go narrowly wide. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Hurley continued to pose a threat for the away side however, and he went close to scoring through a great run into the box.

Lakewood set up a grandstand finish, through a spectacular Homes' free. They piled on the pressure looking for a leveller and came close when Cathal Murphy saw his attempt go just inches wide of the post.

Castleview capped off a great display when Hurley broke through on the counter and drilled beyond the Lakewood shot-stopper Adam Hayfield.

The league title remains within their reach.

LAKEWOOD ATHLETIC: Adam Hayfield; Andrew Hinds, Adam Hennessy, Steven Holmes, Ethan Hyde, Adam Quinlivan, Cian O’Flynn, Darragh Sheehan, Eoghan Hogan, Jack O’Connell, Charlie O’Regan, Luke O’Mahony, Patrick O’Sullivan, John O’Sullivan, Ben Doyle, Cathal Murphy.

CASTLEVIEW: Ryan Cronin; Scott O’Sullivan, Shay O’Neill, Scott Hyde, Kyle Lynch, Jayden Meehan, Brady Walsh, Justice Ikechukwu, Scott Cronin, Corey O’Sullivan, Luke Hurley, Callum O’Driscoll, Corey Holton, Reece Thornhill, Ciaran Cooney, Scott Trindles.

Referee: David Quinn.