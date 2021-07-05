Glory for St Mary's after four goal blast sinks College Corinthians

St Mary's 4 College Corinthians 0

ST Mary's were crowned the Daly Industrial Supplies U17 League 1 champions after an impressive victory at Ringmahon Park.

Mary's had many heroes on the night. Goalkeeper Jake Heaphy was very dominant in his own penalty area and Salim Daly ran himself into the ground to keep the Corinthians back-line busy all through. However, Sean Daly gave a Man of Match performance as he covered every blade of grass on the pitch, scored a goal, and set up another two.

Marys led 1-0 at half-time courtesy of a David Cully. In the second half, the Saints added three more goals through Sean Daly, Shane Gostl and Jamie O’Connor.

Mary's manager Alan McCarthy was delighted with his team.

“I’m very proud of the lads as they got what they deserved for all their hard work and dedication all season.

“I would also like to thank my backroom team of Niall Rice, Barry Babington and Denis Daly as this great achievement wouldn’t have happened only their hard work.

“I thought we looked nervous for the first 15 minutes of the game, however, when we settled down and played I thought we looked very dangerous going forward and were very solid at the back."

Corinthians manager Alan McCarthy although was disappointed with the result took time out to praise both teams.

“I’m disappointed but I’m very proud of our lads who showed great attitude and dedication all season.

“ I thought we peaked a game too early after our great result last weekend but I must give credit to our guys as they left everything on the pitch.

“I want to congratulate St Mary's and their management team as they well deserved victory."

St Mary's captain Jake Heaphy with his parents Jason and Jemma and brother Jayden. Picture: Denis Boyle

Both sides started this game very nervous, and it took 15 minutes for the real chance of the game which fell to Shane Gostl when he forced a fine save out of Corinthians keeper Dylan Ryan with a low powerful drive.

The Saints keeper Jake Heaphy had to be alert in the 21st minute, as he had to rush off his line to save at the feet of Sean O’Leary when he had the goal at his mercy.

A minute later Mary's broke the deadlock to lead 1-0 when David Culley headed home Sean Daly’s corner kick.

Just before the halftime whistle, Daly sent in another superb free-kick, only this time Robert Docherty’s powerful effort went narrowly wide.

Mary's keeper Heaphy had to be alert two minutes from the restart when he saved a Max Healy free. A minute later the Saints were two to the goals up when Daly powered his 30-yard free-kick into the left corner of the net.

Mary's keeper was called into action again to force Corinthians' Alan O’Connors effort around his near post. The hard-working Salim Daly came close to increasing the Saints lead when he ran on to another superb pass by Sean Daly but Ryan rushed of his line to make a magnificent save.

Gostl made it 3-0 in the 57th minute when he finished off a square ball from Salim Daly.

Down the other side of the pitch, Corinthians midfielder Healy brought out another fine save with a powerful 25-yard free that was heading for the roof of the net until Heaphy somehow tipped the ball over the bar.

The game was settled in the 71st minute when Mary's substitute Jamie O’Connor ran on to another superb through from Sean Daly to finish from close range.

St Mary's goalscorers David Cully, Shane Gostil, Jamie O'Connor and Sean Daly. Picture Denis Boyle

ST MARY'S: Jake Heaphy, David Culley, Jamie Babington, Conor O’Sullivan, PJ O’Donovan, Sean Daly, Ben Moynihan, Eugene Hendricks, Salim Daly, Robert Docherty, Shane Gostl.

Subs: Jamie O'Connor for Moynihan (64), Sean Salmon for Salim Daly (76), Ryan O’Driscoll for Docherty (76), Adam McCarthy for Gostl (81), Andrew O’Driscoll for Babington (86).

COLLEGE CORINTHIANS: Dylan Ryan, Gary Farkas, Greg Cahill, Tom Higgins, Stephen Samuel, Liam McGrath, Ugo Okankwo, Max Healy, Alan O’Connor, Sean O’Leary, Jake Hanna.

Subs: Eoin Sheehan for Cahill (58), David Bennett for O’Connor (58), Marvin Eknosvehi for O’Leary (58), Alex Okankwo (64).

Referee: John Philpott.

Assistant Referees: Pat Buckley, Lucas Keating.