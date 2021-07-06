Christy O'Connor: Radical overhaul of inter-county football is on the way

AFTER Sligo were beaten by Wexford in the Division 4 Shield final in June, Sligo manager Tony McEntee gave an interview to Ocean FM which went to a new level in terms of honesty, especially in the context of modern-manager speak.

“The reality is that we play the game against Mayo and look forward to next year and plan for next year,” said McEntee. “That’s as much as we can look forward to at this stage. This year is a wash-out, it’s over now.”

McEntee was right - Mayo smashed Sligo by 20 points in the opening round of the Connacht championship. Yet the main criticism of his comments focussed on the negative message it transmitted to his squad.

“How can players be positive about the championship when they know what Tony said after the Wexford game?” asked former player Eamonn O’Hara in an interview on the day of the Mayo game.

That was the background to which Sligo entered the match. They had won just one of their four league games, against Leitrim. Sligo hadn’t played a championship game in almost two years after a Covid-19 outbreak forced their removal from last year’s championship.

In the modern game, losing a championship year is catastrophic in terms of strength and conditioning, especially when compared with the top teams. It was even more stark again considering Mayo’s added advantage after reaching last year’s All-Ireland final.

Sligo were never going to win the match but the dark sense of inevitability in the build-up made it all feel even more pointless and soul-destroying. There was only 200 people at the match in Markievicz Park, but O’Hara said that if free tickets were handed out, very few people in Sligo would have bothered going such was the lack of interest.

That was just O’Hara’s opinion but the honesty of one of the greatest players Sligo have ever produced was even more worrying considering supporters should have been mad to watch their team after not seeing them play in the flesh for 16 months.

Darren McHale of Mayo fends off Sligo's Karl McKenna. Picture: David Fitzgerald, Sportsfile

That sense of hopelessness was also obvious in Newry the following day when Down were annihilated by Donegal by 16 points. Along with Sligo’s hammering, Clare’s 17-point defeat to Kerry, and Waterford’s 18-point trouncing by Limerick, so many heavy defeats on the opening weekend of the football championship compounded so many fears of what a knockout championship could bring.

Down have a serious turnover of players every year but Down manager Paddy Tally summed up the general frustration amongst players. “There seems to be work commitments, club commitments or just not deciding to give to the county,” said Tally. “But part of that is when you feel there no chance of success.

“The system is flawed in so many ways and (not) even the fact that there is a massive gap in the quality of the teams, but the system doesn’t suit competitive football.

The GAA needs change. Otherwise, we will have more players deciding ‘Do we want to be part of this? Is there any chance of winning anything?”

Tally was right, but his comments are nothing new. There have always been elite teams. There will always be different levels. That’s just the reality of sport.

“Weeping and gnashing of teeth often accompanies the start of the championship,” wrote former Tyrone player Seán Cavanagh. “One-sided games are nothing new. For many teams, the league matters more than the championship. So the GAA have to come up with a system where all teams can savour summer football.”

The GAA has a big choice to make later this year with a view to reforming the championship; one of the options on the table is to bring the league into the summer, which is essentially what Cavanagh is talking about.

Leinster is now owned by Dublin and, while the other three provinces have enough good teams to make those competitions competitive, not having enough of them at a similar level has made the provincial championships redundant.

They may have been resuscitated last year by breakthrough wins from Cavan and Tipperary but most of the positives thrown up in a winter championship have been diluted this year through all the negatives of that knockout format. The big teams are intent now on not getting caught again. And the beatings have only increased.

Retaining the provincial championships over the summer months is another one of the proposals on the table for Special Congress, albeit in an altered provincial make-up of teams of eight. That’s unlikely to get approval, especially in Ulster when one county will have to hike it into Connacht, so the provincial championships have probably seen their last summer spin for a while.

A round-robin format based on league positions would be more equitable, but it won’t be a silver bullet either.

“The reality is that Sligo just need to do more work,” said Tony McEntee after the hammering to Mayo. “They need to improve in the winter, need to improve their speed and conditioning and give themselves a better chance.

“And I think to fair – I am talking about us – we maybe haven’t done that. But we now have a platform to develop that for next year.

We can accept that Sligo are never going to beat Mayo in a Connacht championship or we can actually go and do something about it.

"That’s the challenge we have to set ourselves.”

McEntee is right. A format will only do so much. Because every team has to help themselves first.