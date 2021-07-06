Lessons from Cork and Limerick football clashes in the modern era

THE footballers of Cork and Limerick have locked horns on twelve occasions in the past quarter of a century, and while Cork have been the dominant side in the rivalry, it has not always been plain sailing either, and especially so in a seven-year stretch from 2003.

The 11th of May 2003 will forever be remembered on Shannonside as one of the few days when their footballers crept into the national consciousness, as on that day they consigned the Cork footballers to one of their worst ever defeats.

Cork 0-6, Limerick 0-16, was the final score that day at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, as the excellent Limerick team of that time won pulling up, although unfortunately for them they ultimately came up short in their bid to win their first Munster football crown since 1896.

Muiris Gavin was Limerick’s man of the match that day, kicking nine points, as Cork were well and truly dismantled on their home patch, in what was Limerick’s first championship victory over Cork since 1965.

Cork supporters had to endure another couple of tough years, with them losing to Fermanagh in a qualifier twelve months later, only for them to be back in the All-Ireland semi-final in 2005.

This meant that they were in a much healthier place for the next Cork v Limerick clash in 2006, but the scars of the ’03 mauling were still very much in evidence as an extremely tentative Cork side allowed Limerick to race into an early four-point lead, before steadying the ship, and keeping Limerick scoreless for a whole 45 minutes as they ran out 0-5 to 0-9 winners.

Cork may have believed that they had completely wrestled back their usual domination of the rivalry when they easily won in 2007 by 2-14 to 0-7, but they were to meet every season for the next three years where there was never more than one kick of the ball between the sides.

CLOSE CALLS

It must be remembered that this was a point in time where Cork reached three All-Irelands in four years, yet Limerick were able to go toe to toe with Conor Counihan’s side.

Limerick's James Ryan with Brian O'Regan of Cork in 2008. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

In 2008 Cork had goals from Daniel Goulding and Grahan Canty to thank, as well as three John Hayes points, as they just about got over Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds by 2-9 to 0-12, while 12 months later it was even closer.

Cork had easily disposed of Kerry in a semi-final replay down in Da Park, but any notions of the Munster Championship being in the bag were dispelled as Limerick turned up in the final fully intent on securing that elusive Munster title.

Ultimately Cork could be thankful for a softish first half Donnacha O’Connor penalty for keeping them in touch as they trailed by 0-8 to 1-2 well into the second half, after going a full 37 minutes without registering a score, before that man Goulding scored a quickfire 1-1 to give Cork an unlikely one-point lead in the 53rd minute, which they just about hung onto as they won out by 2-6 to 0-11.

A year later it got even hairier from a Cork perspective.

We all know now that Cork ended up winning the All-Ireland in 2010, but on the 24th of July 2010 the Rebels had lost two of the previous three All-Ireland finals to Kerry and had just lost the Munster semi to the Kingdom by the bare minimum, so when they were drawn against Limerick in a qualifier tie at the Gaelic Grounds, after Limerick had pushed Kerry all the way in the Munster final, Cork appeared to be a very vulnerable animal travelling up the N20.

James Ryan and Ian Ryan both hit the Cork woodwork in the first half, so Cork were fortunate enough to go in at the break at five points each, but then Cork took over, with Goulding again being their main marksman as they stormed into a 0-12 to 0-7 lead. Limerick did not lie down though, and a Ger Collins penalty, sandwiched in between a point of his own and a late Conor Fitzgerald effort forced extra time.

With their All-Ireland ambitions on the line, Cork had had to regroup once more, and one thing that this Cork team did not lack was leaders, and a pair of points from O’Connor gained Cork a lead that they were not to relinquish, with the score being 1-11 to 0-16 at the finish.

The two teams have met in the championship on three occasions since, with Cork winning easily on each occasion. Billy Lee’s current side are showing signs of being competitive in Munster once more, and they will be hoping to be the bane in Cork’s existence that their predecessors were a decade ago.