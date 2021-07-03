Cork hurling fans must tune into Sky Sports for a feast of action

ON the afternoon that the Munster Round Robin Championship began for the first time in May 2018, the new system ignited and caught fire with two huge clashes, Cork taking on Clare and Limerick facing off against Tipperary.

Cork-Clare was another shootout while Limerick inflicted their heaviest defeat on Tipperary since 1981.

Nobody though, was getting carried away; Cork were facing Tipperary a week later while Limerick had a week off before they had to face into a hectic schedule of playing Cork, Waterford, and Clare within 15 days.

Teams discovered that they barely had time to blink but, so did hurling fans; while the Limerick-Tipperary and Clare-Cork games were on, Dublin and Wexford were going head-to-head in a massive clash in the Leinster championship, which had already begun a week earlier.

Dublin, who had been heroic against Kilkenny before being caught late on, suffered a similar fate in Wexford Park, losing an absorbing game and a late lead to two dramatic injury-time points from Rory O’Connor and Harry Kehoe.

Within the space of seven days, Dublin’s season was already over.

They had played some brilliant stuff over the two games, but their story was forgotten about in an instant because the match against Wexford only received a handful of minutes coverage on that night’s Sunday Game TV programme.

One of the trade-offs of the new round-robin hurling championship providing a weekend feast for the first six weeks was that the table was so well stacked that plenty of big games — like that Dublin/Wexford clash — didn’t make the live TV banquet.

A week later, the Munster hurling clash of Clare-Waterford was squeezed out by Cork-Tipperary and Galway-Kilkenny.

A year after reaching an All-Ireland final, Waterford supporters had a rightful case for disgruntlement even before the championship began; Waterford had only been guaranteed one live TV game (against Tipperary) because their matches against Limerick and Cork were not certain to be shown — which they weren’t.

GAA Go has altered that dynamic now, especially during the pandemic, but this Saturday’s three live hurling games are being shown on Sky. However, all of Sky’s live hurling and football championship games will only be available on Sky Sports platforms (Sky Sports Arena) and not on general Sky platforms.

The arrangement is different to last year’s championship coverage when all games were shown on Sky Sports Mix, which is available to customers without a Sky Sports subscription.

In the history of the GAA, three hurling games of such huge significance — the Galway-Dublin and Kilkenny-Wexford Leinster semi-finals, along with the Cork-Limerick Munster semi-final — had never been shown live on the one day before.

Picture: Sportsfile

However, the pandemic has changed match scheduling to earlier times and TV slots – last Sunday’s opening round Ulster championship game between Donegal and Down was shown live on RTÉ at 1pm.

The reversion to the old formats too, knockout in football and just one guaranteed extra game in hurling, has inevitably changed the viewing format.

Despite hurling’s hectic and intense schedule last year, 15 of the 17 games in the championship were shown live, either on RTÉ or Sky, with the two remaining games (both of which were qualifiers) available on GAA Go.

Despite the plethora of marquee fixtures during the 2018 and 2019 Round Robin provincial championships, it was never possible to show the number of games that the viewers would have liked. Yet that had as much to do with match scheduling as available TV slots.

EPIC

It’s only two years since the GAA championship was treated to the most dramatic, spell-binding and on-edge couple of minutes ever played out in the history of the Association.

Prior to the last round of the Leinster Round Robin championship games between Dublin and Galway, and Wexford and Kilkenny, the odds on Galway failing to progress from the group were as long as 22-1.

Yet that apocalyptic vision of not emerging from the group just 22 months after Galway had been All-Ireland champions, and 10 months since they’d been in an the, suddenly began to form.

After Lee Chin nailed an equalising free three minutes into injury-time, players, managers and supporters were frantically seeking results and clarification, uncertain whether they would be in a Leinster final, a preliminary All-Ireland quarter-final or simply redundant for the rest of the summer.

Galway soon realised that they were the first team to be dumped out of the championship on scoring difference.

With both matches on at the same time (as they had to be), Sky showed the Wexford-Kilkenny match, but they added to the drama by going to the Dublin-Galway game (on a small screen at the top corner of viewer’s TVs) anytime something big or dramatic happened in Parnell Park.

After that game finished a couple of minutes earlier than the match in Wexford Park, the frantic conclusion in the Wexford-Kilkenny game was all the more chaotic again because Galway — who knew they were out unless one team won in Wexford Park – were anxiously waiting on the pitch for news of heaven or hell.

It was devastating for Galway, but it made for unbelievable tension and drama for TV viewers.

That kind of stuff, especially with two teams playing at the same time at different venues (with so much on the line), has been lost over the last two years.

But at least hurling supporters are able to watch almost all of the hurling games anymore. As long as they have Sky Sports.