Linda Mellerick: Cork camogie must settle on best positions for key players

WHAT are Galway, Kilkenny, and Cork reading into their teams ahead of the championship opener in two weeks’ time?

Galway defeated Cork, Kilkenny defeated Galway and yet, according to Cats’ manager Brian Dowling, they were lucky to even reach a league final.

Of the three, will Cork feel they are the furthest away? I’m sure they will, but they remain feared by the top two and there will be little between all three counties come August and September.

Galway manager Cathal Murray will be focusing on goals and a defence he feels is struggling this season.

Failing to convert goal opportunities was a major contributor in his side’s defeat to Kilkenny in the league final.

Galway engineered several goalscoring opportunities, with midfielder Niamh Kilkenny’s effort proving to be the only one that could get past Kilkenny keeper Aoife Norris.

Murray says their wastefulness in front of goal harmed their chances of winning.

“Kilkenny had us in trouble in the half-back line. But when we got ball into our forwards, we ran at them, had them in real trouble, and created two or three goal opportunities and didn’t take them. We need to take our chances. If you create two or three goalscoring chances against Kilkenny and don’t take them, you’re not going to win the match’’.

Galway were missing some key players due to injuries. Orlaith McGrath was named to start in the match programme, but was a late withdrawal for Catherine Finnerty.

She will be sidelined for the next few weeks according to Murray, while experienced defender Heather Cooney is out for the season with a cruciate tear.

Collette Dormer was back for Kilkenny, Claire Phelan is going to come back, and star forward for many years Katie Power made an appearance as a late substitute in the final, so Kilkenny are coming good at the right time, albeit I think Katie will have a lot of work to do to get back to her old sharpness.

If you’re already relatively fit, six weeks would do that though. Dowling knows that he won the league by the skin of his teeth. The other side of him must be thrilled with the manner in which they did.

As he said after their semi-final scare against Tipp, it’s better to be learning winning than losing. What can’t be denied is the character that Kilkenny are showing, led in no small way by Denise Gaule.

She almost single handily pulled them into the final with a tremendous 2-8 in the semi-final, when it looked like they were out. With a fully fit squad, have they jumped ahead as back-to-back All-Ireland contenders?

COMPETITION

Cork are still playing around with their squad, trying to find the right 15.

There are still a couple of positions up for grabs. What is more of a challenge is trying to find the right positions to get the maximum from players. Katrina Mackey and Aishling Thompson as a midfield pairing looked like the golden ticket at the start of the league, but it hasn’t consistently produced dominant performances in that area.

When Mackey moved into full-forward for 15 minutes last Sunday she was magic. So, is the Douglas player on the move again?

Hannah Looney came in at midfield. With Saoirse McCarthy looking a good fit, even though it’s early days, at right half-back, does that free up the attacking Looney to move forward?

It’s an important decision with Cork’s full-back line already inexperienced, Meabh Cahalane aside. Cork need more from their inside six too.

Amy O’Connor is flying it; Fiona Keating is coming stronger with each game, but others are finding it hard to find stable form.

Amy O'Connor, Cork, gets possession ahead of Julieanne Burke, Tipperary. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

I was excited with Ciara O’Sullivan’s strength and play at left-half forward. Her confidence to score Cork’s opening goal against Limerick with a great run from the throw-in was impressive. We’ll keep the writer’s curse away from her for a while.

Orla Cronin missed the Munster semi-final through injury but should be fine.

Have you noticed how the scoring average per game is rising this season as teams open up play and apart from the odd sweeper we aren’t thankfully seeing 10 players behind the ball?

Today’s Munster semi-final is another game which will give Cork’s management room for thought. There comes a time when you’ll stop wanting surprises, particularly negative ones.

Chloe Sigerson, Cork, clears from Mairead Eviston, Tipperary. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Options are always a good thing, but players need settlement in their game, and it’s now they’ll require it.