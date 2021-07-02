Cork soccer ace Clare Shine signs contract extension with Glasgow

GLASGOW City Football Club have signed Cork native Clare Shine up for the 2021/22 season.

The former Cork City striker, who scored the memorable winner when the club defeated UCD Waves 1-0 at the Aviva Stadium in 2017 to claim the first FAI Cup in their history, is currently in her second spell with the Glasgow giants and recently helped them win their 14th league title in a row.

The talented goalscorer has found the net 57 times during her time in Scotland including a goal against Forfar Farmington this year and a penalty during the shoot-out victory against Valur in the Second Qualifying Round of the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Shine helped City reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League while she also famously scored an incredible late winner in the 2019 Scottish Cup Final at Tynecastle Park to secure a 4-3 victory for City against Hibernian.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Shine commented: "I am delighted to sign a new contract with Glasgow City. I love being a part of this amazing club and can’t wait to get going again. I am really looking forward to the new season."

Glasgow City's Clare Shine. Picture: Jeff Holmes/PA Wire

The former Douglas Hall attacker has so far won seven caps with the Republic of Ireland senior side and now that her future is secure for another year, she will be hoping to make an impact and break into Vera Pauw’s final squad on a more regular basis.

PEDIGREE

Shine was last called up to the Irish set up alongside fellow Leesiders Eabha O'Mahony, Megan Connolly, Denise O'Sullivan, and Saoirse Noonan ahead of their friendlies against Denmark and Belgium back in April but unfortunately, she had to pull with an injury.

The 26-year-old also missed their recent friendly double-header away to Iceland in June which was their last non-competitive games before the real action begins in a couple of months.

The Republic of Ireland start their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying campaign with a trip to Georgia in September and they will be hoping to end their seven-game losing streak, the worst losing run in the history of the Irish women’s national team, in Tbilisi.

“Iceland are a fantastic opponent because they are playing in the same kind of style of Sweden and Finland, who are the top two seeded teams in our World Cup qualifying group, so these friendly games will help us to prepare for those qualifiers,” said manager Vera Pauw before their 3-2 and 2-0 defeats to Iceland.

"We chose to go with a strong opponent so that we can challenge ourselves because this will be the last window before we begin the World Cup qualifiers in September.

“We have been making positive strides in our overall development and these games are perfect for testing us in the right kind of environment."