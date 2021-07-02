Cobh Ramblers add two players with room for further recruits

AFTER making his first additions of the July transfer window, Cobh Ramblers boss Stuart Ashton is open to further expanding his squad.

“We are looking all of the time to improve the squad and the team. At this stage obviously, I am not going to give names because there is nothing concrete,” said Ashton.

“So we will see how that one goes. We just have to keep looking and see what arises."

Former UCC and Cobh Wanderers player Nathan O’Connell joined ex-Avondale United man Danny O’Connell in the panel this week.

📷 The new arrivals with club President Michael Geasley in St Colman’s Park



We travel to @BrayWanderers tomorrow 👊 pic.twitter.com/Prht9A72am — Cobh Ramblers FC (@CobhRamblersFC) July 1, 2021

The Cobh native and midfielder began his career with Springfield Ramblers at schoolboy level before spending a season with the Cobh Ramblers U17 side in 2017.

He then enjoyed spells at Carrigaline United and Cobh Wanderers, picking up Munster Senior League experience. The 21-year-old was most recently with UCC and now steps up to the League of Ireland First Division for the first time.

“Training has gone well the last few weeks, it was tough coming back into the thick of things when all of the lads were mid-season. But I feel that I’ve gotten my fitness and sharpness back and I feel good.

“All the team have been really welcoming and we train well as a squad every night. Hopefully, we can push on, keep getting good results and make the playoffs come the end of the season.”

Cobh face Bray Wanderers on Friday night.

“They are two great lads to add to the squad and delighted to have added them. Nathan is the younger of the two and is just starting off so to speak at League Of Ireland level. He is a great prospect for us.

“We have tried to sign Danny a few times. This time we got him, he felt this was the right time to join us, he wanted to give it a go. He brings a bit more experience there and is a great addition.”

Meanwhile, former Ipswich Town underage player Caelin Rooney made his Ramblers debut in the win against Wexford. In the same game, Fionn Duggan was the latest player to progress through the Ramblers academy ranks and feature for the first team.

The hope will be for Stuart Ashton that he will have plenty of strong competition for places heading into the next couple of months.