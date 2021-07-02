Cork Schoolboys League treasurer moves into key role at national level

CORK Schoolboys League treasurer Neil Cronin has been appointed as the new vice-chairman of the Schoolboys Football Association of Ireland.

Cronin will replace Padraic Clarke of Roscommon, who will take over as the new chairman of the SFAI.

Cronin has managed the girl’s teams for Richmond over many years and he currently operates as the treasurer of the Cork Schoolboys League. He has worked as the secretary and chairman of the CSL over a spell of 26 years.

Cronin represented Cork on the SFAI Council for a period of 10 years and as a result, he is well accustomed to the workings of the national organisation. Over his time with the CSL, he has continued the legacy of his late father Pat who worked tirelessly over many years to develop the game for all young footballers in Cork.

Cronin’s endeavours helped the CSL to develop into the league it is today and Neil Cronin along with his fellow committee members continue to build upon both Pat and his predecessors work today.

The appointment of Cronin to the SFAI can be seen as a big achievement for not only the CSL treasurer himself but for the Cork Schoolboys League also. The League has not had a member represent them at such a level since Leonard Gould over 40 years ago.

Cronin is understandably delighted following the recent announcement of his appointment.

Neil Cronin of CSL, presents the U16 Player of the Year award to Jack Dawson of Midleton FC, at the CSL awards ceremony at the Commons Inn. Picture: David Keane.

“I would like to thank the Cork Schoolboys League for all their support and for giving me the opportunity to represent them on the SFAI. I would also like to thank my colleagues throughout the country for electing me to the role of vice-chairman.

“To be honest, I regard it as a huge honour and privilege to be elected as the vice-chairman of the SFAI and I am certainly looking forward to the work ahead.”

When asked about potential challenges presented by the role, Cronin responded: “The biggest challenge is to represent all schoolboys and schoolgirls clubs throughout these unprecedented times.

The goal will be to provide meaningful competitions for players of all abilities despite the difficulties presented as a result of recent restrictions.”

CSL chairman Peter Connolly spoke highly of Cronin, " Grassroots football is in safe hands going forward with Neil at the helm. He is an absolute credit to the Cork Schoolboys League."

Cork Schoolboys League secretary Eddie Doyle congratulated Cronin on his appointment.

“This is a well-deserved honour for Neil. This is a man who has put his life into Cork Schoolboys League football and he has worked hard on the Executive of the SFAI for many years too. It is great to see such work being rewarded and he will do a fantastic job.

“Overall, schoolboys football throughout the country will be all the better following his appointment.”