Danny O'Connell becomes Cobh Ramblers first signing of the new transfer window

COBH RAMBLERS have announced their first new signing of the July transfer window, with the arrival of Danny O’Connell to the St Colman’s Park side.

An attacker generally by footballing trade, O’Connell was most recently with Avondale United in the Munster Senior League, whom he helped to the FAI Intermediate Cup title in 2019.

Coming through the Carrigaline United underage and first team setup, O’Connell also had a spell in League Of Ireland football in 2015 with Cork City.

O’Connell will see some familiar faces at Cobh Ramblers, having played with the likes of Sean Barron, Killian Cooper and David O’Leary while he was with Avondale.

With players such as Jake Hegarty(Midleton), Ciaran Griffin(Cobh Wanderers) and Conor Drinan(Carrigaline United) among those to have come into the Cobh Ramblers setup from the Munster Senior League, O’Connell will be hoping also to make his mark on the League Of Ireland stage.

Speaking about signing for Ramblers, O'Connell is eager to make a significant contribution to Stuart Ashton's side.

Danny O'Connell, Avondale Utd, watches his strike cross the line to score the second gaol, after getting the ball passed Andrew O'Donoghue, Midleton Goalkeeper.

“I can’t wait to get back playing again. It’s a new challenge for me and I’m looking forward to testing myself at this level. Hopefully I can have the same impact as the rest of the MSL players who have stepped up to the LOI, and we’ll be fighting for that play off spot come the end of the season.” Ramblers have a busy July also on the fixture front, as they seek to keep themselves in contention for the promotion playoffs over the coming months ahead.

After this weekend, Cobh will be making the trip to take on John Caulfield’s Galway United on Friday week, July 9th.

On the 17th of July, Ramblers will play host to Cabinteely at St Colman’s Park. Cobh will conclude the month of July when they travel to play current First Division leaders Shelbourne at Tolka Park.

That game is due to be played on July 30th, with an FAI Cup tie also pencilled in for the mid July mark.