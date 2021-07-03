Former coach O'Halloran backs Patrick Collins to be a number 1 hit for Cork

SINCE 1981, only Ger Cunningham, Dónal Óg Cusack and Anthony Nash have started a senior championship match in goal for Cork.

Patrick Collins is set to carry on that lineage tonight as the Rebels clash with Limerick in Semple Stadium in the Munster SHC semi-final and it is fitting that a Ballinhassig man has the number 1 shirt again.

Prior to Cunningham, Blackrock’s Timmy Murphy kept goal for a brief period after Martin Coleman Snr was part of the side that won three in a row from 1976-78. His son, also Martin, is the only man to break the Cunninham/Cusack/Nash run in terms of championship appearances, having come on against Galway in 2008 and there is of course a familial link tonight as Collins’ brother Ger wears the number 16 jersey.

Niall O’Halloran, currently the coach of the Éire Óg side waiting to play the county IAHC final and a former Cork minor coach, is a Ballinhassig native and he isn’t at all surprised at Patrick Collins’ progression.

My first time coming across Patrick was below in the Marian Hall at an indoor hurling blitz and he was just unbelievable, it didn’t take long to realise that he was one of the Collinses!

“Then, I was involved with the U14 team in 2007 along with Martin Coleman and Patrick’s father, Pat, and John Murphy. We needed a goalkeeper and Patrick stepped up at 11 years of age and we went on and we won the county championship that year against Douglas, Alan Cadogan would have been on that team.

“That was the first time that Patrick performed way above what you’d expect from him, he was incredible.”

Even up until a few years ago, Collins would produce prodigious performances outfield for Ballinhassig at various age grades, but a five-year stint as Cork U21 goalkeeper was a clear signpost as to his future.

“He played out the field at his own age but he was always going to be a goalie,” O’Halloran says.

“The goalkeeping just runs so strong in their family – if you go back seven years from that 2007 win, I was with the U14s as well and his brother Matthew was in goal. He not only had a good career with Ballinhassig but went to Dublin and won county senior championships and got on the team of the year.

“It’s just in their family and I saw a photo recently of Ger in goal against Westmeath and Pa was watching it – if you go back to that 2007 final, Patrick was in goal and Ger was on the line, helping with the water and the sliothars. It sums them up, they’re inseparable, really.”

APPRENTICE

While he is still young in goalkeeping terms at 24, Collins has served a sizeable apprenticeship under Nash, who similarly learned from Cusack. O’Halloran feels that having his brother pushing him will bring the best out of both.

“Patrick has served his time there,” he says, “he has been there for a number of years.

“Ger is in there now, gaining experience, and who’s to say what’ll happen in the next number of years with them challenging each other.

“The one thing I’d say about them, all of the Collinses, is that they’re very competitive and I’d imagine Ger is as competitive as Patrick is, and they’re very similar.

“The one word I’d use to describe Patrick, from watching him over the years with Ballinhassig and with Cork, is that he’s incredibly brave – he pulls off incredible saves and his handling and striking are top-rate.

I think he showed some of the bravery as well in the league match against Limerick. Things weren’t going well but he stuck to what he was being asked to do and his confidence didn’t dip.

“To see him playing on Saturday night, it’s fully justified for the effort he has put in.”

All of the tools to succeed are there and O’Halloran feels that his clubmate will excel.

“His shot-stopping is incredible, absolutely incredible,” he says.

“If you look at the stats, around 95 of goals are scored inside the 20m line and they say that goalkeepers won’t have a chance of saving a shot inside the 13, but more often than not, he’ll make that save and it’s what separates him from everyone else.

“I also think his handling is excellent, he’s really confident under a ball coming in on top of him and he can take it high or he can take it low and he’s able to restart well, which is hugely important to have a goalkeeper like that.

“He does the basics so well – catching, distribution, agility and directing the gameplan – and he’s supremely dedicated.

“He’s been really lucky, he’s come up with goalkeeping throughout his family and Martin Coleman has been a coach to him at different ages. I’d have no worries for Patrick on Saturday night and I know he’ll do an excellent job for Cork.”