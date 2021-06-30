Killian Tobin hits 2-4 for Bride Rovers in their win over Na Piarsaigh in the Premier 1 MHC

Bride Rovers 2-17

Na Piarsaigh 2-15

BRIDE ROVERS began their round robin campaign in section 1 of the Rebel Og County Premier 1 Hurling Championship with a slender win over Na Piarsiagh in a keenly contested hour at Rathcormac on Wednesday evening.

The hosts enjoyed a very impressive first half performance illuminated by some fine scores but had to show typical battling qualities to withstand a strong Na Piarsiagh surge.

Rovers had goal on their minds in the opening half of this contest and their ambition was twice rewarded when Killian Tobin found the net in each quarter.

His long distance low effort from 25 meters gave his side an early tonic as they went on to lead by 1-4 to 0-4 at first water break.

A feature of those early exchanges was the high work rate of the ‘Rovers forward line, which resulted in setting up a number of scoring opportunities Adam Hayes was also to prove very accurate from placed balls whilst at the other end Na Piarsiagh were over reliant on free taker Michael Sheehan for their scores.

Na Piarsaigh's Sean Paul Cooke shoots for goal under pressure from Bride Rovers' Ronan O'Connell, during their P1 MHC clash at Rathcormac.

The game seemed to make a major swing in favour of the hosts five minutes from the short whistle when Killian Tobin broke free on the left wing and produced a cracking finish for his second goal.

At this stage Na Piarsiagh found themselves 2-9 to 0-7 in arrears and looked in trouble. However, pointed frees by Ross O’Sullivan and Michael Sheehan gave them a lifeline for the second period as they retired 2-9 to 0-9 in arrears.

In that second period the Fair Hil side certainly upped their performance, but nevertheless found themselves still adrift by 6 points (2-14 to 1-11) by the second water break despite a well taken goal by Michael Sheehan seven minutes after the resumption.

The city side continued to become more of a threat with increased pressure being exerted on the Bride Rovers rearguard.

On the back on 2 points from Ross O’Sullivan, Scott Kelleher got their all important second goal on 52 minutes to leave the tally reading 2-15 to 2-13.

Bride Rovers held their composure and responded with a brace of quality points from Adam Walsh to keep them where they were all for almost all the contest - ahead of their opponents.

Na Piarsaigh's Ross O'Sullivan is tackled by Bride Rovers' Cormac O'Sullivan and Denis Cashman, during their P1 MHC clash at Rathcormac.

Two more pointed frees by O’Sullivan, were the nearest Na Piarsiagh get to their opponents as this very enjoyable hour drew to its conclusion.

Next up for Na Piarsaigh is a home game against Blackrock on Sunday at 12 noon, whilst at the same time Bride Rovers journey to Togher to play St Finbarr’s.

Scorers for Bride Rovers: K Tobin 2-4, A Hayes 0-9 (4 frees 2 65) A Walsh 0-3, L Roche 0-1.

Scorers for Na Piarsiagh: M Sheehan 1-7 (0-6 frees) R O’Sullivan ) 0-6 (0-6 frees) S Kelleher 1-1, L O’Driscoll 0-1 Bride Rovers: R O’Riordan, K Cotter, L Collins, C Sullivan, R O’Connell, C Hazelwood, D Cashman, D Barry, J Ahern, A Hynes, K Tobin, N Kelleher, A Hayes, A Walsh, L Roche.

Subs: E O’Connor for L Collins (51), C O’Sullivan for A Hynes (59)

Na Piarsiagh: C Higgins, E Fitzgerald, R Cotter, P Hosford, S Daly, J Scanlon, A Burke, L Sheehan, P Lehane, M Sheehan, L O’Driscoll, SP Cooke, S Kelleher, R O’Sullivan, C Bowen. Sub: DJ Coffee for S Daly.

Referee: Brian Sweeney (Erin’s Own).