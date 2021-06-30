Ballincollig off to a great start in the Premier 1 MHC with victory over Carrigtwohill

Ballincollig 2-15

Carrigtwohill 1-7

THIS Rebel Óg Premier 1 Minor Hurling Championship encounter was to go the way of Ballincollig on Wednesday evening.

In a clash which was played out in Ballincollig, the home side were to produce an impressive display and also show their clinical instincts in front of goal.

Ballincollig are a club that have been building nicely in recent times.

They came into this off the back of a great victory in the Minor Football Championship against Douglas last week.

Here Ballincollig were to show that their hurlers also are operating at a decent level indeed.

Carrigtwohill came into this game more than focused to secure the victory and it showed early on.

Indeed the opening quarter of the contest was compelling and competitive, with both teams slotting over well taken early scores and they were level at 0-5 each by the quarter of an hour mark.

Ballincollig got the opening point of the game courtesy of a fine driving run and cool converted effort by Tadhg O’Connell.

The home side added to that moments later through a Sean O’Neill point.

Carrigtwohill were to open their scoring account when Mark O’Connor and Sean Brennan slotted over the crossbar.

Carrigtwohill's Ben Allen is tackled by Ballincollig's Eoin Dwyer during the Rebel Og Premier 1MHC in Ballincollig

Before the first half water break the teams exchanged further scores.

James Dwyer was to get a fine long range effort for Ballincollig, with Conor Dalton slotting over after getting on the end of a fine long pass.

Carrigtwohill responded in kind with Daniel Murnane getting an impressive point from distance, with O’Connor adding to his tally.

As the half time interval edged closer, it was Ballincollig that were to end the first half the stronger of the two teams.

Then the home side were to hit the back of the net.

After a flowing collective team move, Darragh O’Shea was to blast the ball home with a powerful driving effort to the back of the net.

That saw Ballincollig hold the advantage at half time with a score of 1-8 to 0-6.

Carrigtwohill were to battle well, but they knew a mammoth display was needed to turn things around in the remainder of the contest.

Ballincollig came out at the start of the second half determined to keep ahead and in control of the contest, which was evident in their levels of application.

Jamie Wills was to fire over a well taken free for Ballincollig, with O’Neill also showing great composure under pressure from the opposition defence.

Ronan Power then was to get among the scores for Ballincollig after what was a fine flowing move from the hosts.

O’Shea was to showcase his rapid pace and accuracy to add to his and the Ballincollig scoreboard. That was before a second goal for the home side which was to rubber stamp a fine hour of work.

After being awarded a penalty, Jamie Wills stepped up to take it and he was to duly slot home with a confidently taken strike to the corner of the net.

Although O’Connor added to his total for Carrigtwohill, it was not to change the overall outcome of this particular contest.

Ballincollig capped off a very satisfactory evening at the office, with Wills to fire over from placed free efforts in second half stoppage time.

This was a performance full of conviction from a Ballincollig point of view and they will hope it is the catalyst for what lies ahead over the coming months.

These two teams are both set to feature in Championship action again this coming weekend.

Ballincollig's Tadhg O'Connell breaks from Carrigtwohill's Patrick Walsh during the Rebel Og Premier 1MHC in Ballincollig

Ballincollig will go up against Midleton, while the forthcoming opposition for Carrigtwohill will be Glen Rovers.

Ballincollig will seek to build on this impressive performance for what should be a cracker of an encounter on Sunday.

Scorers for Ballincollig: J Wills 1-3 (0-3 free, 1-0 pen), D O’Shea 1-2, J Dwyer, T O’Connell, C Dalton, S O’Neill 0-2 each, R Power, P Kelly, 0-1 each.

Carrigtwohill: M O’Connor 1-4 (0-2 free), S Brennan, C Barry, D Murnane 0-1 each.

Ballincollig: D Hurley; L Harris, R O’Neill, B Dore; C Buckley, R Power, P Kelly; J Dwyer, T O’Connell; T Morgan, D O’Shea, J Wills; E Dwyer, C Dalton, S O’Neill.

Subs: O Buckley for O’Neill (44), D Ward for Harris (57), D Fahy for Morgan (60).

Carrigtwohill: F Kidney; D Covaci, N Coughlan, J Tynan; J Joseph, C O’Riordan, S Ahern; A Rooney, D Murnane; Z Duggan, S Brennan, M Barrett; M O’Connor, C Barry, P Walsh.

Subs: O Lynch for Duggan (HT), D Nolan for Joseph (43).

Referee: Shane Scanlon (Newcestown).