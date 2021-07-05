Cork footballers need their shooting boots to thrive in championship

THE two Munster Senior Football Championship quarter-finals in Limerick and Killarney will have given Cork a reality check in terms of how difficult it will be to emerge from the province as champions this year.

When the draw was initially made Cork were put on the opposite side of the draw to Kerry, Clare and Tipperary, so almost immediately there was talk on Leeside of a traditional Munster Final down in Killarney in July, but such talk may have been a bit presumptuous given Limerick’s impressive display against Waterford at the Gaelic Grounds last Saturday.

Obviously, that last sentence comes with a huge caveat, as you have to wonder how much stock you can gauge from a 4-18 to 0-12 win over Waterford, as the Déise footballers are not renowned as world beaters, but Limerick will have been extremely satisfied with their display nonetheless.

They had a 17 point scoring average in their recent league campaign in Division 3, where they faced Tipperary, Offaly, Wicklow and Derry, so while they are unlikely to register a score anywhere near the 30 points they got against Waterford, they can be expected to put up a decent score against Cork.

Against Waterford the Bourke brothers up front, Hugh and Robbie, did the majority of the damage, scoring 2-8 between them, while Danny Neville, Cian Sheehan and Cillian Fahy also all got in on the scoring act in the one-sided rout.

Iain Corbett of Limerick scores his side's third goal, from a penalty, against Waterford. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

It would be a huge shock if Cork get turned over by Limerick, but their manager Billy Lee has his side in good form going into next weekend’s semi-final, and given Cork’s injury issues, it has banana skin written all over it from a Rebel perspective.

INJURY BLOWS

One after another Killian O’Hanlon, Aidan Browne, Kevin Crowley, Michael Hurley, Maurice Shanley, Sean Powter, Paul Ring, Shane Forde, Daniel O’Mahony, Ciaran Sheehan, Colm O’Callaghan and Cathail O’Mahony have suffered injuries this year, in what seems like Cork football’s annual injury crisis. Note that the above is not an exhaustive list either.

Unfortunately, many of those injuries were of the season-ending variety, while Ciaran Sheehan’s ultimately ended up being career-ending, which was a massive blow, as the Éire Óg attacker was expected to provide much-needed leadership and experience up front.

Suffering so many injuries makes it extremely difficult for Ronan McCarthy and his backroom team to prepare properly for the upcoming championship, although to their credit they did show considerable improvement in their attacking play throughout their recent Division 2 campaign.

Cork played four games in this campaign and they scored 14, 18, 22 and then 31 points in those games, with their scoring total increasing game by game.

The likelihood is that Cork will need to put up a reasonably big score, well into the twenties, to be sure of victory on Saturday week, as the 1-18 scored by Clare and 0-25 scored by Westmeath in recent games against Cork would suggest that Limerick might get some joy if they approach the game in adventurous fashion.

The huge amount of injuries certainly paid a part in terms of preventing Cork from fielding a settled defence, as a different defensive unit had to be fielded every round.

McCarthy will hope to face the conundrum of restricting the much-vaunted Kerry attack down in Fitzgerald’s Stadium later this month, with the extra problem for any side facing Peter Keane’s team this year being that they are scoring heavily themselves while crucially not conceding much down at the other end.

In Division 1 in the league this year Kerry had a 25-point scoring average in attack, with a 15-point concession average in defence. They actually improved upon both averages in their 3-22 to 1-11 win over Clare down in Killarney.

It will certainly be interesting to see whether they can do similar against reigning Munster Champions Tipperary next weekend in Thurles. Since that historic first provincial title in 85 years, last November things have not gone well for David Power’s side.

Lowly Wicklow were the only side that Tipp managed to defeat in their recent Division 3 campaign, as they were relegated down to Division 4 after defeats to Limerick, Offaly and Longford.

Given this type of form it is almost impossible to envisage a way in which they could retain their title, and Kerry should be able to bat them aside with ease at Semple Stadium, meaning that should Cork see off Limerick then they should expect to face the Kingdom in the final.