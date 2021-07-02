The Sean Walsh memorial draghunt meet will be held at the Fornaught Donoughmore on Sunday

THE Peter Barrett memorial Senior draghunt last weekend at Ballineen had many talking points with the honours going to the John and Brion O’Callaghan trained Authority of Northern Hunt.

Many fancied hounds failed to finish the course but let’s not take anything away from the winner who has shown that when given a chance on the finish he will take it in the manner of a quality hound.

This hound also has Darren Clarke involved in the ownership and for trainer John O’Callaghan who has been involved in the sport for over years his love for the sport has never waned.

“I suppose when you are involved in draghuntunt from a young boy it takes over your life and although I have had some lean years that’s part and parcel of the sport,” said John Coughlan.

The O’Callaghan family that includes John’s wife Christine attend all draghunts and the buzz of winning is still very much a huge bonus when it does come their way.

“If the same hound won every week it would get very boring and every trainer that competes are hoping their turn will come their way,” added John.

Gary Freyne, Clogheen Hariers, with Overwater Roger at Mayfield Harriers Draghunt at White's Cross.

The Joe and Sean Hennessy IHT trained Kilanetig Lad ran a season best to take runner up and that will give this kennel a huge boost for the remainder of the season.

Reigning champion Jamie’s Lady got her season up and running with an eye-catching third ticket that will hopefully give the kennel encouragement.

Northern Daisy of the IHT and Mayfield stalwart Son of Mossy were the only two other finishers in what was testing warm conditions for all hounds.

Sheila Cummins has tasted a fair bit of success with former champion Penny Lane over the years, but it was the turn of Northern Belle that gave her the latest success when winning the Senior Maiden draghunt.

The Senior Maiden grade is demanding with big slips and they seemed to manage the course a little better at Ballineen.

Let’s pay tribute also to the trainer of the runner up Eden Lad Timmy O’Callaghan who recently lost his son Keith after a long battle with illness.

For any father to lose a son is a traumatic experience and hopefully the O’Callaghan family can battle through this traumatic time.

The O’Callaghan’s have been involved in draghunting for many years and hopefully Eden Lad will give them their day in the sun sooner than later.

Remembering former members and stalwarts of the sport is very important and on Sunday the Sean Walsh memorial meet will be held at the Fornaught Donoughmore.

Sean was a member of Kerry Pike Harriers for many years and its fitting his wife Monica and family are paying tribute to him annually.

Trainers, please note the Puppy draghunt will be slipped at 2pm with the Senior draghunt scheduled for 4pm.