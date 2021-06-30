Football needs to fix its wrongs right now, while it's a huge weekend for the hurlers

AFTER the opening weekend of championship 21, I am reminded of a practice that applied in Primary Schools awhile back.

A portion of the school day was set aside for what was titled “Our Daily News” or “Nuacht An Lae.”

I should have checked if the practice is still in existence, regardless it was an important item for a number of reasons, including the development of the children social skills.

Innocently or otherwise, many of the pupils informed al, of what was happening at home, usually along the lines of “we got a new car/ new baby/ new cat etc “ they might even have mentioned, if a relation of Matt Haddock had called and possibly stayed for the weekend!!

In case you think, that this was to satisfy the inquisitive nature of the muinteoir, well possibly that too, but far more importantly, it served to inform the said muinteoir of what was happened in the homes which proved invaluable in offering support to children where family life was not what it should be.

Apologies Editor, I ll revert back to what the column should be about but we will remain with the theme of knowledge accumulation.

Kerry hammered Clare and will do likewise to Tipperary in two weeks time and if Cork get over Limerick, Ronan McCarthy may have to alter his strategy notes from last year.

Back then, it was a case of who would have the task of policing David Clifford, by most accounts Maurice Shanley did a reasonable job.

Now Ronan’s notes or the notes of any other intercounty manager who will have the task of curbing the Kerry attacking battalion must be expanded to include a second member from the Clifford house hold.

If anything David’s performance this season, have been overshadowed by the narrative that is gaining momentum regarding the influence of older brother Paudie.

Comparisons to Declan O’Sullivan should effect the sleeping patterns of the certain members of the strategists union.

What else came to our attention, once again the evidence of codal injustice that on occasions applies in the GAA.

By Sunday evening, 14 football counties will have exited the football championship, with all bar Wexford having played just one game and for the Slaneysiders, their second day out is to provider fodder for the Dubs.

Contrast that with the hurling compatriots, where very county will have at least two championship games.

A lot of discussion again centred around the massive ocean that exists between football counties.

One could get the impression, that this gulf has been further highlighted with this and last year’s knockout championship and maybe this situation should be viewed as a silver lining.

Something must be done about it now.

What I can’t understand is the apparent reluctance to accept that the present provincial system in relation to Gaelic football is flawed on so many fronts and also the reluctance to accept that a Tailteann Cup does not mean that the local undertaker is the next port of call!!

Indeed a strong argument could be made for believing that the Tailteann invitation list could be a longer than the Sam equivalent.

In hurling there are 3 Tailteann Cups namely the Joe McDonagh, the Christy Ring and the Nicky Rackard, surely to the good God, there is a space for at least on secondary football competition.

To conclude, I do believe that a new format will be in place in 2022.

Yes, Clare did defeat Waterford in the Munster hurling championship which wasn’t all that surprising considering the extent of the Deise injury woes.

If you have either county on the betting slip for podium speeches, you might consider issuing a profits warning.

Another day of destiny or to be tad more accurate another opportunity for the Cork hurlers to make a claim to included in the honours class.

This will be the scenario when they journey to Thurles decked in the underdogs outfit to play the buachaillí móra from Limerick on this Saturday evening.

Without access to the starting 15, but in reality that shouldn’t be put forward as an excuse for tactical deficit because, aren’t we now being informed that the big clashes are as much about finishers as beginners.

I think that it has the makings of an intriguing clash particularly in the aftermath of the recent league game between the two counties, where Limerick issued a massive statement of intent in relation to Cork’s version of the possession game.

Forearmed is forewarned and the ball if you excuse the pun is now back in the rebel court.

Patrick Collins will have to receive restart instructions from a different manual than was the case in the league game.

Also, how will the Cork strategists put a plan in place that will enable Mark Coleman to conduct his sweeping role rather than get caught up with serious defensive duties?

Again back to the league game, Cian Lynch was tasked with reducing the Blarney’s man’s influence. It worked with interest.

Throughout the league, the Cork management have included a number from the younger brigade, I think many of them will be better known to the public on Saturday night.

Can we visit the Euros for another chink.

Seemingly every time that the Netherlands play the Czech Republic, the Dutch are favourites but a scan of results will show that Czechs hold the Indian sign.

Do Cork have likewise over Limerick? Belief is vital!!

Contact: paudie.palmer@hotmail.com Twitter: @paudiep