Aaron Drinan leaves Ipswich Town to join Leyton Orient on a two-year deal

CARRIGALINE'S Aaron Drinan has joined Sky Bet League Two side Leyton Orient from Ipswich Town.

Drinan who represented Carrigaline United at underage level before going onto play for Cobh Ramblers, Cork City and Waterford ended his three-year stint with the Ipswich Town.

The 23-year-old has joined the O’s on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Drinan, who made made 22 appearances during his time with the Tractor Boys , told the O’s website: “I’m absolutely buzzing.

Cork City's Aaron Drinan takes on Cobh Ramblers Matthew Draper during the SSE Airtricity under 19 league game at St Colman's park last night.

“The first meeting I had with the manager ( Kenny Jackett); he sold the club to me, the plans he had for me and the plans for the club.”

Jackett said: “He strengthens our frontline, and he has a little bit of everything.

"He’s 6ft 1in, he’s quite quick and will attack the first ball, as well as get down the sides of defenders.

“I have seen a lot of potential in him, and I’m really pleased he has dropped down a level to join Leyton Orient.

"He bolsters our attacking options, and with his pace and strength I think he’ll cause trouble for defenders.

”He’s 23, and I think he’s coming into his strongest years. I’ve seen enough to know I want to work with him, and I think he’ll be a real asset for us.”