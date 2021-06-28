Mon, 28 Jun, 2021 - 21:10

Aaron Drinan leaves Ipswich Town to join Leyton Orient on a two-year deal

The 23-year-old has joined the O’s on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
Aaron Drinan leaves Ipswich Town to join Leyton Orient on a two-year deal

Aaron Drinan, of Waterford celebrates after scoring the first goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Waterford and Finn Harps at the RSC in Waterford. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Graham Cummins

CARRIGALINE'S Aaron Drinan has joined Sky Bet League Two side Leyton Orient from Ipswich Town. 

Drinan who represented Carrigaline United at underage level before going onto play for Cobh Ramblers, Cork City and Waterford ended his three-year stint with the Ipswich Town.

The 23-year-old has joined the O’s on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Drinan, who made made 22 appearances during his time with the Tractor Boys , told the O’s website: “I’m absolutely buzzing.

Cork City's Aaron Drinan takes on Cobh Ramblers Matthew Draper during the SSE Airtricity under 19 league game at St Colman's park last night.
Cork City's Aaron Drinan takes on Cobh Ramblers Matthew Draper during the SSE Airtricity under 19 league game at St Colman's park last night.

“The first meeting I had with the manager ( Kenny Jackett); he sold the club to me, the plans he had for me and the plans for the club.” 

Jackett said: “He strengthens our frontline, and he has a little bit of everything. 

"He’s 6ft 1in, he’s quite quick and will attack the first ball, as well as get down the sides of defenders.

“I have seen a lot of potential in him, and I’m really pleased he has dropped down a level to join Leyton Orient. 

"He bolsters our attacking options, and with his pace and strength I think he’ll cause trouble for defenders.

”He’s 23, and I think he’s coming into his strongest years. I’ve seen enough to know I want to work with him, and I think he’ll be a real asset for us.”

More in this section

Limerick v Cork - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Round 4 Cork manager Kieran Kingston believes seven subs was the way to go again this year for the championship but it's back to five
Glen Rovers keep winning in the SHL, while Aidan Walsh stars for Kanturk in their win over Douglas Glen Rovers keep winning in the SHL, while Aidan Walsh stars for Kanturk in their win over Douglas
Rhasidat Adeleke and Phil Healy 27/6/2021 Phil Healy confirms her status as one of the greatest sprinters ever with victory in the 200m at the 
cork soccer
Louise Shanahan celebrates winning 26/6/2021

Louise Shanahan's win at the national championships was the pick of some great performances from Cork athletes at the Morton Stadium

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

National Sport

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more