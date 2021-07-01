Six league finals down to be played on a busy weekend of youth football in Cork

IT'S a busy weekend of fixtures in the Cork Youth Leagues with six league finals down for decision.

There will be two finals tonight when Riverstown play Douglas Hall in the Under 18 League 1 decider, and St Mary's play College Corinthians at Ringmahon Park in the Under 17 League 1 final, both games with a 7pm kickoff.

In the Under 18 final both sides had comfortable wins in the respective semi-finals with Douglas Hall accounting for Ballinhassig 4-2 with goals from Jonah Adobe (3) and the other by Lee Morley, and Riverstown beating Carrigaline United 7-1.

The Under 17 League final should be a cracker, however, St Mary's will be going into the game slight favorites after a good 4-1 win against Passage in their semi final.

College Corinthians also had a fine 5-1 victory against Kinsale, and after that result will go into this encounter with plenty of confidence.

On Saturday the Under 18 League 2 Final between Fermoy and Bandon will take place at St Mary's Park at 4pm.

Fermoy had a 3-0 victory against Castlebridge in their semifinal with goals from Sev Szostak, Conor Hartnett, and Dylan O’Sullivan.

Bandon will be stern opposition in this final as they had a comfortable 5-1 victory against Everton in their respective semifinal.

Also on Saturday at Ringmahon Park at 4pm unbeaten St Mary's will play Ballinhassig in the Under 17 League 2 Final.

Mary's who won all their games in this competition so far will come into this game with plenty of confidence according to their manager Willie Dalton.

Gussie Walsh U17 Local Cup at Turner's Cross Cork. Blarney United vs Carrigaline United.

“We're on a great match winning run at the moment, and we are unbeaten in our last eight games.

"We played away to Ballinhassig before lockdown and we won 2-0, however, this is a once off game and we need to be fully focused if we are to be victorious tomorrow evening,” Willie added.

St Mary's will look to their captain Joey O’Dwyer to lead their back line, while Ted Twomey and Sean Joyce will try to control the middle of the park. Their front pair Luke O’Donovan and Michael Lyons are in good scoring form of late, and they need to be at their best if they are to secure the league title.

However, Ballinhassig have been in sparking form of late, and had a superb 4 nil victory against Buttevant in their semi final.

On Sunday at Moneygourney the Under 17 League 1A Final will take place at 2pm, where St John Boscos will play Crosshaven.

Both sides won their respective semi finals on penalties with the East Cork outfit edging out Lakewood, and Crosshaven beating Carrigaline United.

Crosshaven will start this game as favorites as they won their previous encounter 4-2 at Camden three weeks ago.

In the Under 18 League 1A Final St Mary's play Mallow at Knockgriffin Park in Midleton at 4pm.

Mallow beat Riverstown 5 nil in their semi final with goals from Dylan McGrath two, Mikey Corbett, Senan Long, and Aimear Hussain all bagging a goal each.

The Saints had a tougher encounter in their respective semifinal when they beat Park United 2-1.

This game is difficult to call, however, Mary's will be slight favorites as they beat Mallow 2-1 the last time both teams met at st Mary's Park.