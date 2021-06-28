Cork boss Paudie Murray happy with the beginning and the ending, but not the middle part of the game

CORK manager Paudie Murray was smiling as he emerged from Cork’s dressing room on Sunday evening having reached the Munster final after defeating Tipperary.

Why was he so happy?

"The first fifteen and the last fifteen minutes were outstanding," Murray said.

"But it was a mixed bag in between. We lost our shape in between, probably retreated back, much similar to the All-Ireland semi-final last year, and drew Tipp on us rather than going at them the whole time.

"We had three other chances of goals that we should have taken, and we’d have been out of sight, so some good, some bad points from the game."

Leading 2-5 to 0-3 eighteen minutes in Cork did lose their shape, Tipp hitting the next six points, four from play.

From there the game was a battle until the last quarter where Cork resumed the fast-attacking style of play that saw them dominate the first quarter.

"I think we changed a few things. Hannah coming on midfield gave us a massive lift.

"Mackey going into full forward gave us a massive lift there, Amy moving out.

Linda Collins, Cork, Julieanne Bourke, Tipperary.

"So, the couple of switches we made worked a treat for us and really brought us back into a game where at one stage you could have feared the worst and you look at the positives-we showed good character, this was a good game for us.

"It would have been worse if we had won the game by twenty points and not learn anything.

"The few positional changes will give us things to think about over the next few days as to what way we line up for Limerick."

There are plenty of options for Cork arising from the league campaign and this Munster championship win.

"We were down a few and it gave us the opportunity tonight to look at a few more.

"We’re going away tonight saying that they’re up to playing at this level so again that’s very, very good.

"I thought Katrina’s movement at full forward was outstanding so that’s another thing that will put us thinking."

Katrina Mackey is another who likes to hit the net, alongside Amy O’Connor and that could be a good combination for the rest of the year.

"It certainly gives us other options. I think the other player that should be mentioned is Fiona Keating.

"She was outstanding at centre forward, to hold Karen Kennedy to the level of possessions she had was very good and then to hit three points on top of it.

"So, look, we’re going away tonight having learned a lot.

"One part of me is saying we should have been out of sight after fifteen minutes but then another is saying would we have learned what we did if that had been the case."