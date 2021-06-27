Mallow advance to Cork County Junior B Football Championship final with win over Aghada

Mallow 3 -7

Aghada 1-10

A physically stronger Mallow side held out for a win over Aghada in the Cork County Junior B Football Championship (Divisions) semi final at Watergrasshill on Sunday.

Mallow opened with early points by Denis Hayes and Richard Lombard.

Aghada opened their account in the ninth minute when Alan Hogan pointed.

They were level soon after when Stephen Murphy and Alan Hogan worked well for Cian O'Driscoll who kicked over 0-2 each at the water break.

Aghada hit the front on the restart when Jordan Tynan pointed. Mallow had their first goal by Paul Lyons.

Both sides had some wides before Max Ahern pointed a free. Mallow keeper Josh Murphy pointed a '45.

Aghada finished the half well with Max Ahern adding another pointed free. Just before half time Cian O'Driscoll levelled after good play by Stephen Murphy and Max Ahern. They were level at half time 1-3 to 0-6.

On the restart Aghada hit the front when O'Driscoll pointed a free. Mallow had their second goal by Peter Attridge.

The East Cork side recovered from this set back but they were unable to get a goal they so badly needed. Max Ahern with a free cut the lead to the minimum 2-3 to 0-8.

Mallow upped their efforts, Denis Hayes was impressive in midfield with Aaron Cahill and Kevin O'Mahony doing well in the half backline.

Mallow's third goal by Peter Attridge 3-4 to 0-8. Oisin Counihan pointed for Aghada. Mallow replied by Eoin Murphy.

By the second water break the lead was down to 3-5 to 0-10. Mallow had late points by Denis Hayes and Richard Willis 3-7 to 0-10. A late goal by Alan Hogan after good play by Seamus Moloney cut the lead to a goal with four minutes to go.

Aghada tried hard for an equalising goal. Mallow defence held firm and they emerged close but deserving winners.

Scorers for Mallow: P Attridge 2-1 (0-1f) P Lyons 1-0, D Hayes 0-2 R Lombard 0-1 E Murphy 0-1, R Willis, J Murphy (free) 0-1 each.

Aghada: A Hogan 1-1, M Ahern 0-4f. C O'Driscoll 0-3 (0-1f) J Tynan 0-1, O Counihan 0-1 each.

MALLOW : J Murphy, S Coughlan, J McGuinness, E Crone, K O'Mahony, A Cahill, S O'Callaghan, D Hayes, R Lombard, P Lyons, E Murphy, B Slattery, C Stokes, P Attridge, A Hogan.

Subs : R Willis for R Lombard (inj) T Doyle for S Coughlan (inj) R Sheehan for A Hogan.

AGHADA : C O'Shea, R Condon, D Buckley, K Looney, J Norris, M Healy, B Stafford, J Tynan, D Murphy, S Murphy, C O'Driscoll, M Ahern, O Counihan, L O'Connell, A Hogan. Subs : A Slye for R Condon, D Rice for D Murphy, S Moloney for S Murphy, R Kennedy for O Counihan, M O'Connor for C O'Driscoll,

Referee: Pat O'Leary (Kilmurry)