Authority shines at the Peter Barrett Senior Memorial Draghunt

THE warm conditions on Sunday at Ballineen took its toll on the hounds in the Peter Barrett Senior Memorial Draghunt as only five completed the course.

It proved to be another superb day for Northern Hunt trainers John and Brion O’Callaghan as their charge Authority produced another sterling finish to deny the Sean and Joe Hennessy trained Kilanetig Lad from the IHT.

Reigning Senior champion Jamie’s Lady from Clogheen Harriers ran her best draghunt of the season to take third ticket ahead of the only two other finishers Northern Daisy and Son of Mossy.

The winning connections John and Brion O’Callaghan in partnership with Darren Clarke were naturally delighted to win their second race of the season.

“I just take this sport as it comes for today is a good one and next week, we might not be in the tickets, so my motto is, enjoy it when the good times come your way,” said John O’Callaghan. “You always have a chance when your hound can increase gears on the finish, and we are thrilled with this win.”

In the Senior Maiden draghunt there was joy for IHT trainer Sheila Cummins when her charge Northern Belle also finished well to land the spoils.

In a good race to the tape, the winner saw off the Tim O’Callaghan Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers trained Eden Lad.

The consistent Viper Whizz of Clogheen filled third ticket with Tiger, Jamie’s Gem and Blarney Queen the minor placed hounds.

For Sheila Cummins training a winner for the first time, this season is a welcome change.

“It was a welcome sight to see Northern Belle winning as she is a very consistent hound and today was a tough test for all hounds in this warm weather,” said Cummins.

Gerry Murphy and Sheila Cummins with Northern Belle of the IHT winner of the Peter Barrett memorial Senior Maiden draghunt at Ballineen.

There was also Puppy action at the same venue on Friday and Shanakiel Harriers' domination in this grade saw the honours go to the Pa, Thomas and Chloe Murray-trained Rock on Boy.

In a driving and tight finish, the winner got up in the shadow of the posts to deny the Anthony Wall Mayfield trained Run for Fun.

The Gerry Murphy IHT trained White Bullet finished a close third ahead of Mad Max, Riley’s Mossy and Maxi Silver.

It has been some month for the Shanakiel club as the winner was securing his second win of the season much to the delight of his winning connections.

“Another great night for us as our hounds are keeping their consistency going and tonight Rock on Boy had to show true grit to win,” said Thomas Murray.

The Cork City and County Harriers association would like to convey their condolence to Alan McCarthy of Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers on the recent death of his brother Paul. May he Rest in Peace.

Results

Ballineen Senior: 1. Authority (Northern Hunt); 2. Kilanetig Lad (IHT); 3. Jamie’s Lady (Clogheen); 4. Northern Daisy (IHT); 5. Son of Mossy (Mayfield). Only 5 finished.

Senior Maiden: 1. Northern Belle (IHT); 2. Eden Lad (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 3. Viper Whizz (Clogheen); 4. Tiger (IHT); 5. Jamie’s Gem (Clogheen); 6. Blarney Queen (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers).

Puppy: 1. Rock on Boy (Shanakiel Harriers); 2. Run for Fun (Mayfield); 3. White Bullet (IHT); 4. Mad Max (Shanakiel Harriers); 5. Riley’s Mossy (Mayfield); 6. Maxine Silver (Shanakiel Harriers).