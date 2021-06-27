Cork's Stephen Tobin and Jeff Quilter occupy podium positions in each of their three races at the Dunlop Masters Superbike Championship races in Mondello Park

CORK motorcycle racers Stephen Tobin and Jeff Quilter occupied podium positions in each of their three races at the Dunlop Masters Superbike Championship races in Mondello Park.

Kinsale’s Tobin on his Yamaha FZR 400SP won all three races in the Moto 400 series where he was the star of the bunch while teenage debutant Quilter from Killeady, won his opening race in Moto 1 before occupying the other steps of the podium in the other races.

Tobin was in scintillating form in Saturday’s pair of Moto 400 races where he had over thirteen seconds to spare in each race.

Yesterday, in the final seven lap race and without extending himself, he won by a margin of 3.047seconds to complete a hat-trick of victories.

A late switch saw Quilter move from the #Team 109 KTM to his own Aprilia RS125 when it transpired that during a change of spring, a compression screw was cross-threaded and despite efforts to sort the issue, they had to revert to the Aprilia.

In the first race, that was re-started, Quilter claimed the chequered flag ahead of Athy’s Josh O’Brien (Aprilia RS125). Quilter took third in race two and went one better to secure second in race three.

Elsewhere, in the Superbikes, Grenagh’s Ray Casey was the top Cork finisher - fourth in Saturday’s race.

Bandon’s Derek Wilson’s best result was sixth in the third race where he set a personal best lap time of 1m. 44.6s.

In the Dunlop Supersport series Killeagh’s Mike Browne, racing with the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing outfit, had to wait for the day’s third and final race for his best result as he finished second - 3.417 seconds behind race winner Kevin Keyes.

In the Supersport Cup, Ballyhooly’s James Collins best result was a fourth place while Stephen Tobin secured two fifth place finishes.

Meanwhile, with a best fourth place finish from his three races in the Japanese Formula 3 Regional Championship at Okayama, Cork’s Lucca Allen returns home this week to discuss more sponsorship opportunities that will allow him return to the series next September.

The Shanagarry teenager took time to settle with the championship winning Sutekina Racing outfit.

“It was a brand new team and a new track, I had four test sessions before qualifying.

"In the first race on Saturday, I had a problem with the clutch and stalled on the line, dropped down to fourteenth before finishing sixth.”

Yesterday, Allen was fourth in what was the only race without incident.

“We were making progress on the set-up as we went along over the weekend.”

In the third final race, he was lying fourth but was bumped off and fell well down the order before finishing tenth.