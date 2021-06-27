Sun, 27 Jun, 2021 - 17:15

Midleton hurlers through to County Junior B final as red mist costs Delanys

City side had four players dismissed against a very impressive Magpies outfit
Midleton hurlers through to County Junior B final as red mist costs Delanys

Midleton's Padraig O'Shea in senior action for the club. He's a key figure in their junior A side this season. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

John Coughlan

Midleton 1-21 Delanys 0-10

MIDLETON booked their place in the final of the Co-Op Superstores JBHC following a comfortable win against Delanys at Páirc Uí Rinn.

The city outfit were totally outclassed by a side that wouldn’t be out of place competing at a higher level, and featuring a number of hurlers with senior experience, but they weren’t helped when losing two players to straight red cards three minutes before the interval. In the second half, two more Delanys players saw red and they finished the game with 11 players.

The Magpies were quickest out of the blocks and five unanswered points in the opening four minutes put Delanys under the cosh.

There was little doubt the East Cork outfit looked a polished outfit in the early exchanges as Delanys struggled to get possession.

After a six-point siege Delanys eventually ended the drought when a classy Roy Downey point was added to by another white flag from Cian McElhinney.

Suddenly belief came into Delanys’ game and a long-range Kevin Foley point reduced the deficit to three before a brace of Mark O’Keeffe points and one from Billy O’Shea restored a 0-9 to 0-3 lead in the 16th minute.

The game threatened to go totally out of control in the 27th minute when three players received straight yellow cards with Delanys’ Aaron and Kenneth Spriggs in the company of Midleton’s Ryan McConville involved in a mini brawl.

The biggest problem that Delanys were encountering was their tendency to give away soft frees as the outstanding striking of O’Keeffe punished them at will and they trailed 1-12 to 0-6 at the break.

Thirteen-man Delanys needed a huge improvement, but it was Midleton who drew first blood after the break when O’Keeffe pointed in the 36th minute. The reality is that if Midleton hadn’t dropped down to a low gear they would have won by a cricket score.

Delanys were out of their depth and this Midleton team will take some stopping in the final. 

Scorers for Midleton: M O’Keeffe 0-10 (0-5 f), C Hurley 1-1, S O’Farrell 0-3, K Mulcahy 0-2, P O’Shea, B O’Shea, T O’Sullivan, C Daly, L McCarthy (0-1 each).

Delanys: K Foley 0-7 (0-5 f), R Downey 0-2, C McElhinney 0-1.

MIDLETON: C Swayne; C Evans, E Walsh, D O’Sullivan; B O’Shea, P Dowling, R McConville; L McCarthy, K Mulcahy; S Farrell, P O’Shea, M O’Keeffe; C Hurley, J Keane, T O’Sullivan.

Subs: N Walsh for K Mulcahy (38), C Daly for J Keane (39), T Abernethy for P O’Shea (53).

DELANYS: G Maher; D Carroll, E O’Brien, E O’Driscoll; G Hosford, R Foley, V Keating; R Downey, A Spriggs; C McElhinney, C McElhinney, K Foley; C Foley, K Spriggs, N Foley.

Referee: Liam Barry (Ballincollig).

More in this section

Cork third level side MTU pull out of 2021 Premier Senior grades Cork third level side MTU pull out of 2021 Premier Senior grades
Louise Shanahan celebrates winning 26/6/2021 High achiever Louise Shanahan celebrates a first 800m title 
Liverpool v Arsenal - Carabao Cup - Fourth Round - Anfield Cork super keeper Caoimhín Kelleher signs a new deal at Liverpool
cork gaa
Rhasidat Adeleke and Phil Healy 27/6/2021

Phil Healy confirms her status as one of the greatest sprinters ever with victory in the 200m at the 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it” “I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

National Sport

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more