Phil Healy confirms her status as one of the greatest sprinters ever with victory in the 200m at the 

THE Bandon Bullet Phil Healy continued her recent great form on the track by adding another national title to her name on Sunday afternoon in the Morton Stadium at the Irish Life Health National Senior Championships.

This time it was the 200m. And what a race it was.

Two of the fastest women in Ireland, Healy and Rhasidat Adeleke taking each other on and putting on a show with Healy using all her experience to edge out her younger rival in the end.

Her time of 22.83 bringing her home inches in front of 18-year-old sprint sensation Rhasidat Adeleke, who clocked 22.84.

Rhasidat Adeleke of Tallaght A.C is beaten by Phil Healy of Bandon A.C

Both were well inside their previous personal bests, but cruelly the times won’t count for such purposes as the tailwind was 2.1m/s, the smallest margin possible over the allowable 2.0.

As they sat side by side several minutes later, the effort was etched on their faces, the fatigue still lingering in their legs from one of the highest-quality battles in the history of these championships.

“I’m buzzing with my time, it’s my fourth race in three days,” said Healy, who wore a black ribbon in memory of Bandon AC’s long-time president Billy Good, who passed away recently.

“I didn’t expect it to be as quick. I didn’t get out in the first 100 but I was strong coming home.

"Rhasidat has the national record and this gets me to up my game, she ups her game, it helps both of us.

"She got away from me the first 50 so I had to really react to that.” Healy will earn a place in Tokyo in both the 200m and 400m, along with the mixed 4x400m relay