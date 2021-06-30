Corinthians Atha Sohman leads the way for her team with a hat-trick in win over Midleton in the CWSSL

Corinthians 7

Midleton Magpies 0

CORINTHIANS were too strong for a very enthusiastic Midleton Magpies in the GE HealthCare CWSSL U12 Pool 2 match at Castletreasure with no less than five players getting on the scoresheet for the home side with Atha Sohman netting a hat-trick on the day.

Corinthians took the lead as early as the second minute when Atha Sohman’s shot took a deflection off a defender and into the net for the opening score, and within six minutes Corinthians had added a second when Sohman forced her way through the Midleton defence and was fortunate to get a return bounce from keeper Leah McCarthy and sent the ball into the net from close range.

It was all Corinthians at this stage who confined Midleton to their own half, and even added a third in the 7th minute with Sarah Butler stabbing the ball home following a goalmouth scramble with Sohman adding another a minute later.

Corinthians continued to come forward, with Tess McNulty scoring a fifth capitalising on a back pass and added another from Sohman’s corner kick by the 17th minute.

Midleton refused to give up, but were met by a solid Corinthians defence who confined Midleton to their own half, but they did manage to breakthrough midway through the first half when Sofia Rice had a shot on goal only to be denied by the Corinthians keeper Chloe Beech who did well to block another effort from Eloddy Devery at the far post right on the stroke of half time.

The rain started to fall, but It certainly didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the Midleton team who fell behind as they were venturing more and more into the Corinthians half, despite going further even further three minutes into the second half from Mar Uremes’s strike.

Moments later Midleton’s Devery drove forward managing to get behind the Corinthians defence only to see her goal bound shot come off the leg of the Corinthians keeper Chloe Beech from close range and subsequently cleared.

Midleton Magpies who played against Corinthians in the GE Healthcare CWSSL U12 Pool 2 match at Castletreasure. Picture: Howard Crowdy

The home side continued to press forward with Sara Butler’s effort well saved by the Midleton keeper Leah McCarthy, but the visitors could do nothing to prevent the hosts from adding another two goals – one from Tess McNulty and the other from Olivia Browne from the far corner.

Midleton did have a chance in the final few moments of the game when Sara Cahill drove down the near side only to be confronted by the Corinthians keeper right on the near post as they looked for a consolation goal.

Best for Corinthians were Ella McCarthy, Atha Sohman, Faye McNulty, Tess McNulty and Julie Kirwan, while keeper Leah McCarthy, Abby Ryan, Ellody Devery, Sophie Rice and Sara Cahill excelled for the visitors.

Full credit to an excitable Midleton team who still had smiles on their faces after the match despite their heavy defeat to a much stronger Corinthians side and to both teams who played in damp and uncomfortable conditions at Castletreasure.

Corinthians: Chloe Beech, Sarah Butler, Mar Uremes, Natalie Byrne, Julie Kirwan, Ella McCarthy, Atha Sohman, Faye McNulty, Tess McNulty, Olivia Browne, Jenny McCarthy.

Midleton Magpies: Leah McCarthy, Grainne Linehan, Sophie Shanahan, Kate Summerville, Abby Ryan, Anna Burke, Sofia Rice, Sara Cahill, Nessa Cronin, Fiadh Devoy, Gracie Carroll, Ellody Devery.

Referee: A. O’Connell.