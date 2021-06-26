Cork third level side MTU pull out of 2021 Premier Senior grades

MTU Cork will not be taking part in this year’s Cork premier senior hurling or football championships.

The college side – formerly known as CIT – had been due to enter the divisions and colleges section of the Co-op SuperStores PSHC and Bons Secours Hospital PSFC at the semi-final stage, along with UCC and Imokilly/Duhallow respectively. However, a decision has been taken not to compete, based on a desire not to force student players to travel unnecessarily.

A statement from the third-level institution said: “Munster Technological University continues to monitor Government and public health Covid-19 advice and we plan accordingly with the health and well-being of our students, staff and wider community given the highest priority.

“While we are encouraged by the evolving re-opening of society and the economy and are delighted to see our students back playing with their clubs and counties, we are also cognisant of our continuing responsibilities. Based on the information coming from the department of education, it appears likely that capacity restrictions will continue for some time due to social distancing requirements.

“As a result, we will continue to see restrictions on the footfall of students on campus and are advised not to have them travelling when not necessary. Based on this and, as has been indicated by our recent conversations with Coiste Chontae Chorcaí, MTU Cork Campus Student GAA Club would not be in a position to field teams in the 2021 championships.

Our decision too will go someway to reduce somewhat the fixture crux for our Cork-based players and their clubs.

“We wish to emphasise that the decision by the MTU Cork Campus Student GAA Club not to take part in the Cork county championships would be for the 2021 season only. We would envisage that when normal circumstances resumes for the 2022 GAA calendar, MTU hurling and football teams would resume our current status as a higher education club in the Cork county senior championships – a position we have honorably fulfilled since we were first invited to take part in 1993.”

FORMAT

It is expected that Cork County Board will not give a semi-final bye to any other divisions taking part and instead will proceed with the draws as made. The divisions/colleges football starts on Tuesday, July 13 as Muskerry meet Imokilly, with the winners then playing Carbery.

The side that emerges from that match will proceed to the semis along with UCC and Duhallow, with one of the seeded sides given a bye to the final, the winners of which will enter the county championship at the quarter-final stage.

Similarly, the first hurling game is on July 14 as Duhallow take Muskerry, with Seandun awaiting the winners a week later. UCC and Imokilly and one of Duhallow/Muskerry/Seandun will then play off for a last-eight spot in the championship proper.