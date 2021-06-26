Sat, 26 Jun, 2021 - 19:00

Leevale's Louise Shanahan dazzles with Michelle Finn and Phil Healy also on form

Louise Shanahan of Leevale AC celebrates winning in Santry. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

CORK athlete Louise Shanahan recorded a great victory on the first day of the National Championships in Santry. 

In the women’s 800m, Shanahan clocked 2:03.62. The Leevale flier crossed the line for gold ahead of Siofra Cléirigh-Buttner and Georgie Hartigan. 

Michelle Finn managed a championship best in the 3,000m steeplechase, 10 seconds ahead of Eilish Flanagan, running 9:36.94. 

Michelle Finn of Leevale AC. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane
The Ballineen Bullet Phil Healy secured a staggering 13th national title in the 400m. 

It was first outdoor gold over that distance, but her time of 52.33 also gained her valuable points to help qualify for the Olympic Games.

She also has the opportunity for another medal over 200m on Sunday but has yet to decide if she'll enter over that distance.

Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane
