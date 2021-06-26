Sat, 26 Jun, 2021 - 13:02

Ailish rowing 100km in 30 days for Breast Cancer Ireland 

Clubmates row in behind fundraiser by Kilmacsimon Rowing Club member
Ailish rowing 100km in 30 days for Breast Cancer Ireland 

Some of the Kilmacsimon Rowing Club group who took part in the 2021 Ocean to City Cork leg, including Ailish Calnan (centre), who is rowing 100km in 30 days across June for Breast Cancer Ireland..

Best of luck to Ailish Calnan, who is well into her month of rowing 100km in 30 days for Breast Cancer Ireland. The Kilmacsimon Rowing Club member recently took part with her clubmates in the Ocean To City #fivemilesfromhome rowing challenge, and has been powering through the kilometres before and since.

Ailish hit the 75km mark on Thursday night and will continue rowing today, tomorrow, Monday and Tuesday to complete the 100km. It is planned that Ailish will complete her journey on Tuesday, having rowed 100km within the month of June. A great achievement, for a great cause.

Ailish Calnan of Kilmacsimon Rowing Club, who is fundraising for Breast Cancer Ireland by rowing 100km in 30 days.
Ailish Calnan of Kilmacsimon Rowing Club, who is fundraising for Breast Cancer Ireland by rowing 100km in 30 days.

To support Ailish on her fundraiser visit www.justgiving.com and search for ‘Ailish Calnan 100km in 30 days’.

Read More

Kilmacsimon Rowing Club crews take on Ocean to City challenge

More in this section

Brian Hurley 24/6/2021 Cork football star Brian Hurley believes dealing with injury has made him a better person
Cork's Lucca Allen to compete in the opening round of the Japanese Formula 3 Regional Championship  Cork's Lucca Allen to compete in the opening round of the Japanese Formula 3 Regional Championship 
MSL soccer: Casey stars as Rockmount  win Keane Cup opener MSL soccer: Casey stars as Rockmount  win Keane Cup opener
Liverpool v Arsenal - Carabao Cup - Fourth Round - Anfield

Cork super keeper Caoimhín Kelleher signs a new deal at Liverpool

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it” “I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

National Sport

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more