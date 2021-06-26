Ailish rowing 100km in 30 days for Breast Cancer Ireland 

Best of luck to Ailish Calnan, who is well into her month of rowing 100km in 30 days for Breast Cancer Ireland. The Kilmacsimon Rowing Club member recently took part with her clubmates in the Ocean To City #fivemilesfromhome rowing challenge, and has been powering through the kilometres before and since.

Ailish hit the 75km mark on Thursday night and will continue rowing today, tomorrow, Monday and Tuesday to complete the 100km. It is planned that Ailish will complete her journey on Tuesday, having rowed 100km within the month of June. A great achievement, for a great cause.

Ailish Calnan of Kilmacsimon Rowing Club, who is fundraising for Breast Cancer Ireland by rowing 100km in 30 days.

To support Ailish on her fundraiser visit www.justgiving.com and search for ‘Ailish Calnan 100km in 30 days’.