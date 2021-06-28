Three young Cork hurlers set for key roles against Limerick next Saturday

PATRICK Horgan, Darragh Fitzgibbon and Mark Coleman are Cork’s best three hurlers but they’ll need some lesser lights to shine if they’re to impress this summer.

Here are three to watch against Limerick and beyond.

JACK O’CONNOR:

With 4-3 to his credit across the league and another few goal chances that whizzed inches wide, the Sars attacker is a certainty to start against Limerick. His best performances were against Limerick and Galway, the two games the Rebels lost but also the hardest to impress in.

Not 23 until October, O’Connor and his club comrade Liam Healy showed their potential in the 2018 U21 campaign when Cork were beaten in the All-Ireland final against Tipp. The consensus at the time was his slight stature would go against him at senior, and that certainly seemed to be the case last winter.

O’Connor came on after 41 minutes against Waterford in 2020 and started in the win over Dublin and Tipp loss, but only scored a point. There’s no questioning his work-rate and energy, but in the conditions, we didn’t see the best of him.

On hard pitches, at the height of summer, we should. Former Minor Hurler of the Year Brian Turnbull left the Cork set-up frustrated at a lack of game-time and that was in part due to O’Connor’s development. U20s Shane Barrett and Alan Connolly also seem certain to be involved heavily.

It could be a case of Alan Cadogan as a finisher up front, with Patrick Horgan and O’Connor starting in a two-man inside line.

CONOR CAHALANE:

French soccer manager Didier Deschamps and another Les Bleus midfielder Claude Makélélé were known as ‘water carriers’. For their country and clubs, including Juve, Real Madrid and Chelsea, trophies were lifted on the back of their unsung efforts around the pitch.

Cork hurling hasn’t been able to call on too many players to do the dirty work since the era of Timmy McCarthy and Niall McCarthy and that’s why they’ve found it so difficult to land the big prize. Bill Cooper falls into that category but he’s been plagued by injury this year.

In that context, Conor Cahalane is in pole position to make his debut this weekend. If he does there will be wristier hurlers than him on the bench, but the St Finbarr’s forward will offer raw aggression and huge honesty from wing-forward.

Cork’s Conor Cahalane scores the first goal of the league game with Galway. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

He scored 1-4 in the league but more importantly, his size and fitness brought something different to the Cork attack. He was a sub as a minor in 2015 but excelled when given a start in the ‘18 U21 All-Ireland when the leading lights failed to shine. He’s steadily improved since and worth a gamble now.

NIALL O’LEARY:

After forcing his way into the back six in 2019, the Castlelyons man-marker was on the fringes last winter. One run off the bench, against Dublin, was his only opportunity in the championship.

That would have been a disappointment to the tenacious defender but he’s a banker to start again following the league. Stephen McDonnell and Chris Joyce are no longer in the set-up, and Colm Spillane has been injured, while O’Leary’s form was better in recent months than Rob Downey and Seán O’Leary Hayes.

Ger Mellerick, on his return from injury, is likely to be the rookie in the rearguard but O’Leary is two years older and has more experience, including Fitzgibbon Cup success with UCC. Seán O’Donoghue has a more swashbuckling style of carrying possession from defence, but from the other corner, O’Leary’s no-nonsense approach will be crucial in locking down Limerick’s full-forward line.

Niall O'Leary of Cork in action against Colin Dunford of Waterford. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

If Cork are to cause an upset against the All-Ireland champions they can’t afford to concede a goal. That’s where O’Leary, O’Donoghue and Damien Cahalane shoulder huge responsibility.

They’ll also need sufficient cover from the half-back line of Mark Coleman, Tim O’Mahony and Millerick or Eoin Cadogan.

CORK SCORERS 2021 LEAGUE

1. Patrick Horgan 3-42 (0-30 f, 0-3 65),

2. Jack O’Connor 4-3,

3. Alan Connolly 4-2,

4. Alan Cadogan 1-7, Darragh Fitzgibbon 0-10

5. Shane Barrett 1-5, Tim O’Mahony 1-5 (0-1 f),

6. Robbie O’Flynn, Shane Kingston, Conor Cahalane 1-4 each,

7. Luke Meade 1-3,

8. Daire Connery 0-4 (0-2 f),

9. Mark Coleman 0-3 (0-2 f),

10 Brian Turnbull, Declan Dalton 0-2 f each,

11. Damien Cahalane, Rob Downey, Seán Twomey, Seán O’Leary Hayes, Séamus Harnedy 0-1 each.