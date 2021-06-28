Three young Cork hurlers set for key roles against Limerick next Saturday

In that context, Conor Cahalane is in pole position to make his debut this weekend. If he does there will be wristier hurlers than him on the bench, but the St Finbarr’s forward will offer raw aggression and huge honesty from wing-forward.
Ger Mellerick, on his return from injury, is likely to be the rookie in the rearguard but O’Leary is two years older and has more experience, including Fitzgibbon Cup success with UCC. Seán O’Donoghue has a more swashbuckling style of carrying possession from defence, but from the other corner, O’Leary’s no-nonsense approach will be crucial in locking down Limerick’s full-forward line.