Teddy McCarthy: Cork lack the physical hurlers leading counties have

IT'S the game that all Cork hurling fans are waiting for as the Rebels get ready to face the current All-Ireland Senior champions Limerick tomorrow evening.

Former Cork hurling and football star Teddy McCarthy who famously starred in the double success of 1990, loves GAA as much as ever.

He is keenly looking forward to seeing how Cork fare against the champions after watching them in their league campaign.

“Cork had a good start and after beating Waterford they should have defeated Tipperary but had to settle for a draw and if you had to look for positives after the Westmeath game, they are scoring goals,” said McCarthy.

According to McCarthy there is a big problem for Cork if they are to have a good campaign.

The Cork defence is a huge problem although I know they are trying to play within a system.

“Keeping possession and working the ball up the field seems to be the way they are going and looking over the league games I would think there was no play-acting and all were taken seriously.”

Lessons will be learned from the league campaign as he believes the championship is the stage that all teams will show their true colours.

“In the league game against Limerick the Shannonsiders went toe to toe with them and in truth, we ran out of ideas as they had us weighed up early doors and we had no answers.

“Against Galway, they arrived in Cork with a game plan but in fairness, we seemed to be going well for long periods but whatever was said in the Galway camp at half-time their response was to go at Cork just as Limerick had done and again, we found nothing when the game hung in the balance.”

McCarthy believes similarity is a problem in this present Cork squad.

“I believe many of the Cork players are similar and when you look at both Limerick and Galway, they are both physically imposing squads, and we don’t have those physical players as there must be a shortage of them in this county.”

Kyle Hayes of Limerick celebrates after scoring a goal in the league. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Reverting back to Saturday's game McCarthy believes there is only one way they can upset the odds.

“Cork will have to get their six backs to defend for their lives as I think the present Cork defence are going out to play as a sweeper and wanting to go forward that ultimately costs them big time when it comes to stopping the opposition.”

A recent debate saw many of the elder lemons believing that scoring in games has become the normal with many citing the sliotar as being too light.

There was 3-25 scored by Galway in our last game and to me, that’s not good enough as the point I am trying to make if Cork don’t get their structures right defensively, they are going nowhere fast.

“I am not trying to knock the Cork squad or their coaching staff, but I think players are getting confused, but I am not just an old-fashioned guy and think I am qualified to speak about the old and the new.

“My policy is simple six backs are there to defend and in a nutshell, the reason scores are high in the modern game is that players in defence have forgot what their job really is.”

FAVOURITES

There are two clear front-runners for Liam MacCarthy.

“I didn’t see all the games but Limerick and Galway could be the teams to beat but don’t write off Kilkenny and in Munster, Waterford are ravaged by injuries and that will hamper their progress.

“In my book Tipperary are an aging team and the players from their U21 All-Ireland winning team haven’t gelled yet but I think apart from Limerick and Galway they are all much of a muchness.”

He is hoping that Cork produce a season-best to cope with the might of the champions.

“It’s going to take a huge effort from the lads, and it will suit them to be going into the game as massive outsiders as not many of the folk that I speak to are giving them much of chance of winning.

“If we come to play and defend who knows and I do hope this Cork team prove us all wrong and do the business as we are all behind them.”