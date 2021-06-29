Mark Coleman: From U15 B squads to key element of new Cork game plan

Based on the Allianz HL campaign, it’s likely that the Cork team for Sunday’s Munster SHC semi-final against Limerick will see Mark Coleman in the number 6 jersey.

The Blarney man has primarily operated at left half-back since his breakthrough year of 2017 – though he and Shane Kingston made their debuts in the qualifier loss to Wexford the previous year – but, having featured at centre-back for part of the 2020 championship, the move was made official this year.

If Cork’s quick-passing game plan is to work, Coleman will be key as the effective quarterback, working the ball out from defence. It’s a far cry from when he was on the B panel at development-squad level at U15 and U16 but, while he never gave up hope that he could progress, neither was there a grand plan.

“To be honest, I never really thought too far ahead,” he says.

When I was that age, I knew I was skillful enough but I was just a small fella.

“My focus for those couple of years was to make the Cork minor panel and once I did that, my thoughts went to the next thing, which was to start.

“I never set myself too many long-term goals, it was just a case of one brick at a time through those ages, up to where I am now.”

Coleman, who turns 24 in December, has recently finished a commerce degree in UCC. He reviews Cork’s up-and-down league campaign in realistic terms, acknowledging that there is room for improvement but not panicking that the poorer results came at the end.

“We were a bit unfortunate,” he says, “we started well and then we finished with two losses.

“But we’re not too bothered with how it finished, we learned a lot from everything, which was the most important thing.

“We probably learned more from the Limerick and Galway games than we did in the previous three. Despite losing them, we’re still happy with where we’re at and the learnings we can take from them.

“We weren’t overly focused on the results, as such, but we were looking at the parts of the games where we did what we wanted to do well. Then, obviously, over the last couple of weeks, there were times where we didn’t pull it off and that’s we have to focus on – our gameplan and when it worked and when it didn’t and learning from that.”

Eyes on the prize: Mark Coleman of Cork shoots under pressure from Calum Lyons of Waterford in this year's Allianz HL. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

That’s the macro approach, while on a micro level Coleman has been dealing with the switch to the centre. A

“For me anyway, it’s a learning curve,” he says.

I haven’t played too much in the position, so every team posed something different, from the first day against Waterford.

“I took a lot from it and, obviously, that day against Limerick didn’t go as well as you would have hoped but you’d be looking to see what went wrong and try to come up with a solution for the next day and hopefully we can.”

EXPERIENCE

It’s quite likely that Donal O’Grady, added to the Cork backroom team for this season by manager Kieran Kingston, will play a part in designing such a solution.

“Donal is good,” Coleman says, “he has had an impact.

“His attention to detail is very good, he has small things that he picks up on that will probably make a big difference for us.

“That’s the one thing I’d say about him, his attention to detail on the small things that’ll make a big impact.”

Coleman isn’t unfamiliar with such a concept, having become a top proponent of sideline cuts.

“You just become more comfortable over them then when you’re practising,” he says.

“Once you get your technique right and once you’re comfortable with it then, you become very consistent. It’s not that I’m flat-out practising, I just have a technique that I’m comfortable with.”

To that end, he would prefer the more traditional white sliothar to the yellow one.

“In general, I prefer the white ones,” he says.

“It was only when I went back and hit a few white ones a couple of weeks ago, there was a big difference between them, I felt.

“I’d be happy to go back to the white ones. There’s more inconsistency with the yellow one and you notice that when you’re hitting frees, they don’t really come off the hurley as well as the white one would have.”