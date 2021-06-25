Lack of consistency is holding Cobh Ramblers back this season

COBH RAMBLERS face another home contest tomorrow evening when they host Wexford FC, hoping to return to winning ways.

Last time out, the recent positive form of Ramblers was halted when Treaty United came away from St Colman’s Park with a victory.

Tommy Barrett’s Treaty side are arguably the story of the season and they put a dent in Ramblers’ recent good run.

As illustrated by the news of their recent partnership with Premier League side Burnley, Ramblers are doing a lot of things right and trying to put structures in place. But greater levels of consistency will be required in terms of results if they are to climb the table and secure a play-off spot.

Although Cobh have proven they can, on their night, produce solid performances and beat the likes of UCD and Cork City, question marks remain as to whether they can produce an extended run of form to catapult themselves into those play-offs.

Aaron and Harry Mansworth at Cobh versus Treaty. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Apart from Shelbourne, there doesn’t seem to be an awful lot between the rest of the teams in the First Division.

This highlights how significant it could be if Ramblers can manage to put an extended run of positive results together.

That, though, will require more elements of their performances against UCD and City, not the Treaty game.

With the pattern of results that this league can throw up, you can never rule anybody out because of the unpredictable nature of the games at times.

So Cobh supporters will be keeping their fingers crossed that they can remain in the promotion play-off chase.

Ramblers defeated Wexford at Ferrycarrig Park earlier in the season, but Wexford have had a change in management in recent weeks and should be a tougher proposition for Cobh tomorrow.

Looking ahead to the game, Ashton said: “They have changed their manager recently. So we have got to treat them the same as in any other game. It is going to be another hard-fought game and we have to stamp our own bit of authority on it.

“If you don’t do that in these games, as we found out against Treaty, one little slack and one little mistake is costly. On Saturday it cost us twice.”

Cobh Ramblers supporters Jim, Cillian, Padraig and Tara Connolly in St Colman's Park last weekend. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

At the helm in Wexford is former League Of Ireland player Ian Ryan, who most recently was assistant manager at UCD.

Ryan played a key role on the coaching staff for UCD’s First Division title-winning team in 2018, and the development and coaching of players for their League of Ireland and Colleges and University League squads.

Ryan has brought in a man with a wealth of domestic football experience in Lorcan Fitzgerald.

Former Shelbourne, Sporting Fingal, St Patrick’s Athletic, and Bohemians man Fitzgerald will be undertaking a playing/coaching role with Wexford.

Ryan is looking forward to building and progressing the club over the coming months.

“The whole challenge really excites me. I think it’s important we take a longer, more sustainable view on things.

“Ultimately, my immediate focus will be to make improvements with the first team, while familiarising myself with the underage structure.

“Let’s start making Wexford an attractive place to play football, let’s make Ferrycarrig an appealing place for the Wexford public to view an entertaining game and let’s keep our best academy players in the club.

“With my background, I love to improve teams and individuals, I am looking for people and players who are hungry and want to achieve their potential.”

Cobh Ramblers supporters Brian and Emily Wilson.Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Although results have not gone their way, the improvement in performances has been evident since the new management team have gone in at Wexford.

Last time out Shelbourne needed a penalty to defeat Wexford 1-0 and they pushed the first division leaders all of the way. The fact that Wexford gave Shels such a competitive contest suggests Ramblers, by no means, can underestimate them.

Although Wexford should pose a much stronger test compared to earlier in the season, this is a fixture that anything other than three points for Ramblers will be considered a significant blow.