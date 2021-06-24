Cork super keeper Caoimhín Kelleher signs a new deal at Liverpool

LEESIDER Caoimhin Kelleher has signed a new long-term deal with Liverpool.

The club confirmed this afternoon that the 22-year-old, who made five first-team appearances for the Reds last season, has put pen to paper on a new deal.

This is another career milestone for the goalkeeper this month, as he made his senior Republic of Ireland debut against Hungary in Budapest earlier this month.

“I am happy to get it over the line and finally done; it was in the pipeline for a few months with negotiations and stuff, so I am delighted to get it done,” Kelleher told Liverpoolfc.com.

“For me, it was a positive moment to commit my future to the club for the next few years. It’s such a big club and it’s an honour to be a part of it, so when I got the chance to sign for a few more years I was obviously delighted. I just want to keep my progress going at the club, really.”

Kelleher made his first competitive appearance for Liverpool in September 2019, in a 2-0 victory over MK Dons in the Carabao Cup. One month later he was the hero for the Reds as they beat Arsenal on penalties in the second round of the EFL Cup.

The goalkeeper made his Champions League debut in December 2020 when he started a crucial game against Ajax at Anfield. Five days later, he played in the Premier League for the first time, in a 4-0 victory over Wolves.

Kelleher’s hopes to kick on at Liverpool now following his experiences in the 2020/21 season.

“It was a big year for me in terms of playing the first-team games this year and more important games; being thrown into the Champions League and Premier League games was big for my development and being able to handle that,” he added.

It gave me a lot of confidence to try to push on, to try to keep pushing Ali because I can play at that kind of level as well and do well. I am looking forward, try to keep pushing him and we’ll see what happens.”

This is another success story from Ringmahon Rangers, as a number of academy graduates from the club have asserted themselves in English football in recent seasons.

Alan Browne is currently captain of Preston North End in the EFL Championship and a regular starter for the Republic of Ireland.

Adam O’Reilly, who is currently on Waterford in the League of Ireland Premier Division, also plays his football at Deepdale.