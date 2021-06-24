Cork football star Brian Hurley believes dealing with injury has made him a better person

CORK football star Brian Hurley says he has become a better person as a result of his career-threatening hamstring injuries.

The 29-years-old Castlehaven forward missed the 2017 season as a result and was used sparingly the following year.

“This might sound weird, but it was a blessing because it turned my life upside down and took me away from the bubble,” he said in an interview on Thursday with Cork sponsors Sports Direct ahead of the Munster championship.

“I believe I’m a lot better person and a lot of other things happened in life away from football.

“In a strange way I’m glad it happened because it opened up other opportunities for me.

“Unless you go through the same process you won’t understand it.

“There’s a lot more involved in life outside that football bubble that we’re always in.

“There are a lot worse off people than me. The injury was temporary where some have injuries for life.

“It really struck a chord with me. Football is only a game and while we love it, it will only last for a certain amount of time.

“I got a lot of work done outside football, like becoming involved in a new drinks business.

“I spoke to up between 15-20 people who were in the same situation as me and spoke about mental toughness and stuff like that.

“There are a lot of challenging aspects, but it makes you a better person and there are a lot of more important things out there,” Hurley added.

Cork await the winners of Saturday’s quarter-final between Limerick and Waterford at the LIT Gaelic Grounds.