Six goals in the second half give Ramblers their first Premier win in the CWSSL Premier Division

Springfield Ramblers 8

Carrigaline 1

SPRINGFIELD RAMBLERS registered their very first senior CWSSL Premier division win with a comprehensive 8-1 win over Carrigaline at St Colman’s Park with the Cobh based side scoring six goals in a second half burst leaving Carrigaline shell-shocked who up to then were well and truly in the game.

Both newly promoted teams came into this fixture after mixed results in their first two games.

Springfield battled to a respectable draw with Lakewood in their first game of the season, while losing to Riverstown the following week while Carrigaline had defeats against Wilton and Lakewood and were hoping to bag at least a point against a team who were playing with them in Division 1 last season.

It was going all Carrigaline’s way for the first few minutes of the game who were creating chances and coming forward.

As early as the second minute Carrigaline’s Rebekah Grant crossed from the near side to Sarah O’Neill whose shot was blocked by the Springfield Ramblers keeper Jemma Savage at the far post as the visitors looked for an early score.

Carrigaline’s score came in the ninth minute when Aoife McIvor’s long range shot from 25 yards went over keeper Jemma Savage’s head and into the back of the net as Carrigaline were celebrating.

However, their lead only lasted five minutes as Springfield Ramblers Aoife O’Neill stabbed the ball home following a goalmouth scramble as the home side were back in the game.

Springfield Ramblers keeper Jemma Savage holds onto the ball as Carrigaline's Rebekah Grant closes in to challnge during the GE Healthcare CWSSL Senior Womens Premier league match at St Colman's Park. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Ramblers were now pressing forward, with chances falling to Amy Kennedy whose effort was cleared by Claire O’Sullivan who also had to be sharp to clear from Amy Burns who was attempting to get behind the Carrigaline defence but was caught offside on a number of occasions.

Carrigaline had chances themselves from Aoife McIvor, Rebecca Walsh and Anna Field which were all covered by the Ramblers keeper, but it the 25th minute the home side took the lead when keeper Jemma Savage sent the ball deep into the Carrigaline half which was picked up by Amy Burns who outran her maker and slotted the ball home.

Carrigaline keeper Claire O’Sullivan did well to save at the feet of a charging Ava Field and Kerri Hancock shortly after the resumption as the home side were beginning to press forward and were putting Carrigaline under pressure.

Two goals in the space of four minutes from Amy Kennedy and a header from Aoife O’Brien ended the game as a contest as Springfield were coming forward, sending long balls through the Carrigaline defence with the forwards facing O’Sullivan as the last line of defence.

Carrigaline did have a good chance in the 59th minute when Rebekah Grant’s effort was well saved by Jemma Savage who had to jump high on the goal line to gather, but by the 66th minute Springfield Ramblers had added a fifth from as Carrigaline failed to clear from a goalmouth scramble.

Chances were being created to home side and they added three more goals in the space of 15 minutes from O’Brien, Louise Burke and Amy Burns as Ramblers ran out comfortable winners on the day and registered their first premier league win in style.

Springfield Ramblers: Jemma Savage, Mary McDonnell, Louise Burke, Chichi Ositadinma, Aoife O’Brien, Caitlin Mulcahy, Kerri Hancock, Ava Field, Amy Kennedy, Amy Burns, Aisling Savage, Leah O’Mahony, Ursula Lynch, Robyn O’Sullivan.

Carrigaline: Claire O’Sullivan, Aoife McIvor, Holly Fitzgerald, Niamh Drummond, Chloe McCarthy, Anna Field, Sarah O’Neill, Abbie Coughlan, Rebecca Walsh, Rebekah Grant, Millie Fitzgerald, Laura O’Flynn, Ali Duggan, Danni Claffey, Ornait McCarthy, Chloe Mulchinock, Saoirse Clifford.

Referee: Denis Cronin.

Meanwhile, Wilton United kept their superb start to the season going with a 3-2 victory over champions Riverstown.

Lauren Murphy put the Glanmire side ahead but Barbara O’ Connell got her side back on level terms. Wilton scored again through two superb strikes from Ava Ronan and Lydia Looney, while Sophie Hudner pulled a goal back, but it was Wilton who held on for all three points.

In the other Premier league match Douglas Hall suffered another heavy defeat going down 6-2 to Lakewood Athletic.

The Hall’s goals through talented striker Alison O’ Connell and another talented player Sharon Ring who scored her first senior goal.

Springfield Ramblers Ava Field ussles with Carrigaline's Chloe McCarthy during the GE Healthcare CWSSL Senior Womens Premier league match at St Colman's Park. Picture: Howard Crowdy

In the First division which looks like it’s going to be the most competitive of the two leagues, Ballinhassig bounced back from last week’s defeat to Passage with a hard-earned victory over Lakewood Rangers.

Lakewood took the lead through Ava Buckley, but Ballinhassig showed great character to come back with goals from Jane Mullvihill and their star player Nicole Quinn.

Kinsale followed up last week’s win over Glenthorn with a comprehensive 7-0 win over league newcomers Kilworth.

Kinsale have a very young talented squad and they will be pushing for promotion this season.

Again, Aoife O’Leary had her scoring boots on netting herself a hattrick and further goals from Lily Fay, Meabh O’Leary, Aisling Power and Sarah Murphy. Kilworth in their first season are finding the going tough but they can’t be faulted for effort and hopefully it won’t be long before they find their form.

Castleview joined Greenwood at the top of the table with a great win away to Kilmichael.

This is another young side with a superb attitude, and they will be up there challenging for promotion at the end of the season.

They have former Wilton star Kathleen O’ Brien pulling the strings in midfield while Maggie Cullen is excelling at the heart of the defence.

They have probably one of the best players in this division in Caithlin O’ Sullivan who found the net again tonight along with Lizzie Duncliffe who scored for the third game in a row.

Glenthorn put in a superb display winning 3-0 at home to Springfield Ramblers A and they will be hoping to give Riverstown a run for their money in the cup next week.

Glenthorn’s Simone Austin was player of the match while Jenny Byrne scored a brace with Donna O’Neil also getting on the scoresheet. Springfield have the majority of last year’s under 17 side and they had some great performances from Maggie Sillet,Melanie Fortier, and Chloe McKieran.