Cory Galvin on why he left Cork City to pursue a career in finance

FORMER Cork City player Cory Galvin, who left the club in May, felt it was the right decision to make in order to pursue a career away from football.

Galvin, who is current undertaking a business degree online, was offered an opportunity to enhance his studies and felt it was something that he had to take.

“Basically, an opportunity came up with an accounting company,” said Galvin. “About 18 months ago, I went back to college, to a college in the UK, called the Open University, which is all done online. I’m studying business.

“In most degrees, you kind of get a gap year. In your third year, you might go off to placement and get a bit of work experience in whatever it is that you’re studying. Because my degree is online, I don’t have a gap year, so it’s off your own back if you want to get a bit of experience.

“I got an opportunity only a couple of weeks before I left City to go into an accountancy firm. It was then a case of ‘am I going to carry on playing for City and finish out the year?’. But then, you don’t know what could happen, or my plan anyway, like, long-term, with doing the degree, was to go down the route of working away from football.

“I went into [City manager] Colin Healy, I explained to him the situation and that I wanted to take the opportunity.

“That was basically it, we came to an agreement. I said I would be leaving in around three weeks. And that was it then.

“I left the following week. The fact that it was two weeks earlier than planned was because I was injured at the time.

“I had been just coming in to do my rehab and things. I spoke to Colin. I wasn’t much help for the team. Colin gave me the option of leaving sooner, which I took. It was grand.

“There was no big deal about it. I had an opportunity to go down a different road, and that’s what I have done.”

GOOD TIMING

Many players fear life after football, but Galvin is no stranger to working away from the sport.

The former Waterford player has gained experience working in his twin brother’s gym which has helped him prepare for another life. Having tried his luck as a professional footballer, Galvin feels that at 25, he is at the right age for a change of career.

“When I went back to college 18 months ago, I had just signed for City,” he said. “Anyone that knows about full-time football knows you’re finished quite early in the day.

“My degree is flexible, so I can study when I want. I didn’t have to attend lectures at certain times.

“I could sit down, watch lectures and do assignments at 10 o’clock at night. So, I was able to work in the evenings as well.

“Evan [Cory’s twin brother] was just after setting up a gym, so I got involved there as well. I was kept busy between the degree, playing for City and working in the gym.

“Evan set up the gym, Evcore Glanmire, in Christmas 2019. I’d been with Waterford for 18 months previously, travelling up and back, so I wasn’t getting home until four in the afternoon.

“When I was leaving Waterford and signing for City, I knew I would be finished a bit earlier. I had an interest in business and wanted to do something about while playing. It just coincided with Evan setting up the gym, so I have some fitness qualifications as well. I started doing a bit of work there.

“The further into the degree you get, you must go and get a bit of experience, something specific. I wasn’t actually thinking about doing something this year, it was more about doing it next year.

“I would have been two years into the course then, but the opportunity presented itself and I couldn’t pass it up.

“I came back from Ipswich and I had an opportunity about three years ago to go to Bray. Bray were in the Premier Division at the time. Evan went to Longford, who were in the First Division.

"We were around 22 at that time. I thought I was still young at the time and I had a chance to kick on, and I did.

Six months later, I signed for Waterford, who were third in the table, challenging for Europe, had one of the bigger budgets in the league and had a good setup.

“I was kicking on again around that time, I was going to Waterford, Evan was getting out of football and he was doing personal training and working in gyms already. It was a natural thing that Evan started doing that and was doing well.

“I was still playing football and concentrating on that. I was 23 at the time, and then over the course of the next 12 months I carried on playing with Waterford and he set up up the gym and it’s kind of came together then. I’ll be another 18 months before I finish my degree and will go into something completely different to what Evan is doing.”

Although Galvin has finished professional football, he will link up with his brother, as well as former coach Joe Gamble, by playing with College Corinthians in the Munster Senior League.