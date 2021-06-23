FAI President Gerry McAnaneny pays visit to Douglas Hall and present them with their FAI Club Mark Award

FAI President Mr Gerry McAnaneny was a welcome visitor to Douglas Hall AFC recently to present Douglas Hall AFC with their FAI Club Mark award.

The award is based on best practice in the governance, management and administration of a football club.

The award was accepted on the clubs behalf by Club President Mr Denis Carroll.

A sub Committee of Peter O’Shea, Graham Whelan, Kevin Tynan, Terry Cussen, Kieran Canty, Philip Hosford and Garrett Lyons were assisted by Mr Ray Claffey, FAI Football Development Officer, Cork and Mr Colin Clerkin, FAI Grassroots Executive.

It was also an opportunity to showcase the recent investments in the facilities in Moneygourney.

Special thanks to Brian Kennedy, Michael O’Brien and Mark Malone who maintain both Moneygourney and the pitches in St Mary's School, Rochestown.

In 2020 the club upgraded the floodlights to LED with the help of a Cork City Council Grant.

A newly installed All Weather surface by Pride Sports is being fully utilised by club members since it opened in the last few weeks, the club has a launched a GoFundMe for anymore who like to contribute to offset the costs.

Back in 2007 the club made the decision to invest in an All-weather pitch which was opened in Feb 2009.

The investment of €720,000 was significant but it has allowed the club to grow with over 900 members, both boys and girls, young and old using the facilities on regular basis.

The club is working on future development plans.

This allowed the Academy and Schoolboy sections to flourish, in the last few years the Club has been runners-up in the National cup finals at U12, U13, U16 and Youths level.

So many players are coming through to adult level as well as those who are currently playing in the underage National League.

The Senior team is managed by Brian Wilkinson assisted by Joe McSorley, Noel Cantwell and James Slowey.

The First Juniors are managed by Mark Barriscale and Gary Grace while Austin Twomey and Seamus Flynn are in charge of Junior Athletic team.

The visit was also an opportunity to advise members of the upcoming 50th anniversary celebrations that are scheduled over the next twelve months.

A sub Committee under Chairperson Mr Derry Cronin have been working in the background and a schedule of events will be announced in the near future.

Club President, Mr Denis Carroll thanked all those who contribute to the weekly Lotto and especially Barry’s of Douglas who have been supporters of Douglas Hall AFC for many seasons.