Cork's Lucca Allen to compete in the opening round of the Japanese Formula 3 Regional Championship 

CORK racer Lucca Allen is availing of what is, for now, a one-off drive in the weekend’s opening round of the Japanese Formula 3 Regional Championship with the Sutekina Racing team.

Co-incidentally in the team colours of red and white, Allen may feel more at home with the Japanese outfit that could lead to more outings in the future.

Last weekend the Shanagarry teenager competed in a round of the Japanese Super Formula Lights F3 series finishing sixth on his return to that championship.

“It’s a great honour to be given this opportunity by a team with the calibre and experience of Sutekina.

"This is a great chance for me to show my full potential in a proven race-winning car and team.

"I will have my work cut out for me from the start getting to grips with a new car and track but I’m preparing very well and really look forward to the challenge.”

Allen still plans to return to the Japanese Super Formula Lights F3 series later in the season and a strong result on Sunday could be important.

“This weekend in F3 Regional will be vital for me, I have been preparing as much as possible with the team to make sure we start on the right foot.

"It would be great to fight for a top five or podium on my debut weekend in this championship.”

The series opener is in Okayama in the south of Japan, opposition will include many Japanese regulars.

“Probably the hardest thing about racing here, especially as a newcomer, is that all the Japanese drivers have been driving these tracks for years and know them like the back of their hands.

"As a rookie learning new tracks and cars, I need to make sure I’m at the top of my game for every lap over the weekend.

"That is the only way to be competitive.”

After the weekend’s race Allen is set to return home for the summer break during which he will work on securing further sponsorship for the remainder of the season.

“For sure I need to prove myself in order to be back in the seat for the remainder, not only to the team, but hopefully to gain some sponsorship in order to complete the championship.

“In many ways, this weekend is a bit like a trial.”