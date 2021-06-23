Ticket details: 2,400 fans will be allowed for Cork versus Limerick in Semple

THE Munster Council have confirmed 2,400 supporters will be permitted into the Cork versus Limerick hurling showdown on Saturday week.

The provincial semi-final in Semple Stadium, which throws in at 7pm and will be broadcast on TV by Sky Sports, is one of the trial fixtures selected for the returns of fans, with 2,300 to be accommodated in the stands and 100 in the terrace.

Considering the capacity in Thurles is 45,690, social distancing shouldn't be a problem.

A press release explained: "Tickets will be distributed primarily through both participating county boards. Due to the limited number of tickets available, it is not possible to facilitate public or club sales."

The Lidl Ladies Football National League decider between Dublin and Cork in Croke Park this Saturday night is another pilot game, with tickets currently on public sale for that clash of great rivals. Supporters were back for the camogie decider last weekend, when Kilkenny defeat Galway after a cracker.

Fans socially distanced in the stands at the camogie league final last weekend. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

The Munster championships commence this weekend, with two football quarter-finals on Saturday. Limerick host Waterford at 3pm at the LIT Gaelic Grounds, with the winners meeting Cork and the game will be broadcast online via GAAGo.

At 7pm that evening, it's Kerry and Clare in Fitzgerald Stadium, with the Kingdom expected to set up a semi-final with Munster champions Tipperary, though Clare's league form was encouraging, as they narrowly missed out on promotion to Division 1 after a loss to Mayo.

On Sunday, in Semple Stadium at 3.30pm, it's Clare and Waterford vying for the right to face Tipperary in the last four, though the Banner's preparation has been hindered with Shane O'Donnell ruled out through concussion.

As per Government Guidelines, a maximum of 200 spectators will be allowed to attend each of these games. Quite frustrating given the vaccine rate and the scenes of fans enjoying themselves at Euro 2020 matches in recent weeks.

There will be only 200 at the Tipp versus Clare/Waterford game on Sunday, July 4, despite, the 2,400 going to Limerick and Cork the night before.

UNDERAGE

As per Government regulations, the number of spectators allowed at inter-county games from July 5 will be 500 which will take in the Munster Championships at minor and U20 level in both hurling and football, as well as the Munster football semi-final on July 10.

The Munster Council did caution: "The increase to 500 spectators is subject to review based on public health advice and we await confirmation of this."

It remains to be seen if the Munster senior hurling and football finals at the end of July will be curbed at 500.