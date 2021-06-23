Jake Hegarty on the rise since switch from Midleton to Cobh Ramblers

COBH Ramblers suffered a setback last weekend going down 2-0 to Treaty United, on the back of great results against Cork City and UCD.

However, one player bang in form at St Colman's Park is striker Jake Hegarty, who hit three goals in the previous two matches and has comfortably made the step up from the Munster Senior League.

“That was a very disappointing result for us but all we can do now is put it behind us and prepare properly for this weekend’s game against Wexford,” said Hegarty.

To grasp an opportunity with both hands and see the rewards is refreshing and that's certainly been the case for Hegarty.

The 27-year-old from Ballinacurra has been hitting the net but also appreciates the faith his manager has shown in him.

“At first it was frustrating not getting game time but I knew I would get my chance in the team and I just had to grasp the chance when it came and thankfully I have so far but I can’t get too comfortable as I want to stay in the team for as long as possible not just a few weeks.

Jake Hegarty on the goal trail away to UCD. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

“Scoring goals is what I’m in the team for but it does feel very special scoring goals and helping the team win games and that goal against Cork City is definitely my standout moment so far this year it meant so much to the team at the time of the season.

It came at the perfect time and the Cobh supporters who adore this club deserved this victory.”

Cobh got off to a poor start of the season, however, Stuart Ashton’s charges always knew they were capable of more.

“It was a tough start of the season however we hope we have turned the corner now and keep getting points on the board and move up the table.

“I suppose our expectations at the start of the year were very high but maybe we have left too much to do now at this stage but at the moment we are just focusing on the next game and getting three points and just keep performing well and see where that takes us.

“The squad is unbelievable, there are some unreal players here and there is a nice mixture of experienced players who have played at this level for years and then a good few players who are young but have a few years of League of Ireland football behind them.

"Then you have a few players who are new to the league like myself and I feel we all have got to grips with what is needed for this league!”

Having played all his football career to date with his local club Midleton, Hegarty was sad to leave the club but jumped at the chance to move up the ranks when Ashton contacted him.

“Stuart rang me a few weeks before Christmas asking if I would be interested in coming training with them for a month and see how I get on and if I fit into the team and what they were looking for.

“I was never going to miss out on an opportunity like that so I jumped at the idea of it. I trained hard over Christmas preparing myself to try to give myself the best chance of signing!

“I feel I have fitted in well and the boys down at Cobh made me feel very comfortable and welcomed which was great!

“I have only played football with Midleton since I was 11/12 I think and theY have been incredible with me.

“I played senior and junior football when I was 17 and it was the best experience for me. Ian Kirby gave me the chance at junior level and we had a very good junior team and won the cup with that team which was a great experience.

HIGHLIGHT

“Then probably my biggest success was winning the Munster Senior League in 2018 with Midleton, it’s such a tough league to win and it was very special to win that trophy with Mark Duggan and John Ryan who were two top-class coaches I have had the pleasure to work with.

“One player in that team has to get a mention and that’s Kevin Murray. He has been unbelievable with me. He has made me a better player ever since he joined Midleton and just to know him is a pleasure and I think I owe a lot to him he has been pushing me all the time to be better and thankfully I hope it makes him proud when he sees my name on the team sheet and the scoresheet also.

“Thomas Houlihan is also coaching down in Midleton at the moment and I have known him for years. I played with him with the juniors when I started at 17 and ever since then he has watched over me and looked after me with everything I have ever done.

My family are a huge support to me and I do everything to make them proud and they drive me on so much.

They make sure I have everything for training and games and whatever else I need they drive me to be better and I appreciate them so much it’s incredible. They don’t probably understand how much I do.”