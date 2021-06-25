Turner's Cross set to host a cracking U17 final with Blarney taking on Carrigaline tonight

ALL roads will lead to Turner's Cross tonight for the clash of Blarney United v Carrigaline United in the Under 17 Gussie Walsh Cup Final at 7.30pm.

This should be a cracker of a game, because when both these sides meet two weeks ago in an League game at O’Shea Park it was a magnificent game of football where Blarney came out on top 5-3.

Blarney will start slight favorites tonight, and Donal Cronin will look to front two Dylan Doherty and Cameron Lynch for big games.

He will be also looking for Craig Walsh (who put in a man of the match performance the last time the both sides met) to continue his good form as his pace cause Carrigaline all sorts of problems in the last game.

However, Carrigaline will come into this final with plenty of confidence, as they know if they play well tonight they will be going home victorious. They will looking for big performances from the influential Conor Nolan, Adam Costello and Daniel Apantauk if they are to take the cup home tonight.

Carrigaline United's Shane O'Neill heads clear from Blarney United's Eoghan Knapp during the Daly Industrial Supplies under 17 premier league game at O'Shea Park

Tomorrow evening, College Corinthians play Avondale United at Castletreasure at 3pm in the semi final of the Daly Industrial Supplies Under 18 Premier League.

They are four Daly Industrial Supplies Under 19 League games also down for decision with the stand out game being College Corinthians U 19A playing Blarney United at 5pm, and you can read the report on this game in next Tuesday’s Echo.

The other games are Carrigaline United playing Greenwood at Ballea Park, Douglas Hall playing Strand United at Moneygourney, and College Corinthians U19 at Castletreasure all at 5pm.

On Sunday in the Daly Industrial Supplies Under 17 Premiere League semifinals Ringmahon Rangers entertain Carrigaline United at Ringmahon Park, and you can read Mike O’Mahony's report on this game in Tuesday's Echo.

Blarney United will also play Avondale at O’Shea Park both games at 3pm.

In the Under 17 League 1 League semi finals St Mary's play Passage at St Mary's Park, and College Corinthians play Kinsale at Castletreasure, both games at 3pm.

In the Under Under League 1A semifinals Lakewood Athletic will play St John Boscos, at Ovens, and Crosshaven play Carrigaline United U17A team at Camden pick off for both games is at 3pm.

In the Under 17 League 2 semifinals unbeaten St Mary's play Strand United at St Mary's Park at 3pm.

St Mary's will come in to this game unbeaten after winning all three games in their pool, and William Dalton will look for big games from Ted Twomey, Sean Joyce, Mike Lyons (who has eight goals in this competition already) for performances if they are to advance to the final.

In the other semi final Ballinhassig play Buttevant at 3pm at Gortnalough.