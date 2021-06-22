Tue, 22 Jun, 2021 - 09:50

Junior championship GAA draws made in East Cork

The round-robin format will see the top two teams in each group advance to the knockout stages.
Midleton are the 2020 Michael O'Connor Motor Factors East Cork JAFC Champions for the second time in three years.

John Cashman

THE draws have been made for a number of junior championships in the Imokilly division, including the Michael O’Connor Motor Factors ‘A’ grade football championship.

Here 15 teams will take part with 3 groups containing 4 teams and 1 group containing three teams. 

Champions Midleton, who only lost to Iveleary in the 2020 county championship last weekend, will have games against Bride Rovers, Erin’s Own and Fr O’Neill’s in Group 2. 

Midleton will be bidding to win the silverware for the third time in 4 seasons.

In Group 1, top seeds Carrigtwohill, who were beaten in last year’s Final will take on Castlemartyr, Glenbower Rovers and Castlelyons. 

Group 3 top seeds Cobh face up to the challenges of Aghada (who have moved up from ‘B’ grade), Lisgoold and Dungourney. 

Meantime the final group has Youghal as top seeds with opposition from Cloyne and Carraig na bhFear ensuring some very interesting games.

At this stage picking a winner is no easy task, as there are a number of strong contenders. 

Availability of players and the likely tight schedule with the various hurling championships are certainly factors that come into play. 

Matches are due to get under way on the first weekend of July where plenty of interesting games will be down for decision.

St Catherine’s who have dropped down to ‘B’ grade have just three teams to contend with in the second football tier in the shape of Glanmire, Midleton and Glenville. 

However, fixtures will be a lot more frequent at ‘C grade level, where 11 teams will contest the championship. 

Glenbower Rovers, Glenville and Aghada are the top seeds in their respective groups.

Whilst the draws did not take place for the junior ‘A’ grade hurling championship due to Lisgoold’s ongoing involvement in the 2020 county championship, there is a very competitive look to the divisional junior ‘B hurling championship after 15 teams were split in four round robin groups.

There is certainly no shortage of good hurlers in many East Cork clubs and many sides will feel they are very competitive in this grade.

Championship Draws 2021 

JAFC 

Group 1: Carrigtwohill, Castlemartyr, Glenbower Rovers, Castlelyons.

Group 2: Midleton, Bride Rovers, Erin’s Own, Fr O’Neill’s.

Group 3: Cobh, Aghada, Lisgoold, Dungourney.

Group 4: Youghal, Cloyne, Carraig na bhFear.

JBFC 

St Catherine’s, Glanmire, Midleton, Glenville.

JCFC 

Group 1: Glenbower Rovers, Carraig na bhFear, Carrigtwohill, Cobh.

Group2: Glenville, Youghal, Midleton, Glanmire.

Group 3: Aghada, Ballinacurra, Lisgoold.

JBHC 

Group 1: Erin’s Own, Cloyne, Castlemartyr, Cobh.

Group 2:Bride Rovers, Midleton, Aghada, Sarsfield’s Group 3: Castlelyons, Carrigtwohill, St Catherine’s, Dungourney.

Group 4: Youghal, Russell Rovers, Killeagh.

