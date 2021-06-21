Mon, 21 Jun, 2021 - 20:50

Richie Holland returns to Cork City as the new assistant manager to Colin Healy

Holland will be in the dug out on Friday night away to Shelbourne
CORK CITY have confirmed the appointment of Richie Holland as assistant manager - replacing John Cotter who left the role at the beginning of May.

Holland assisted Colin Healy during his time as the club’s Under 19 manager, said he was delighted to rejoin the club.

“It’s fantastic to be back at Cork City. I would like to thank the club for giving me this opportunity. 

"I have obviously worked with Colin in the past and we have had huge success together, so we will be looking to continue that going forward. “Colin and I work well together and that is very important. 

"They (the players) are good lads and I know a lot of them well from the academy. 

"From speaking to Colin, I know they are all working very hard in training every day. 

"I have watched all of the matches and hopefully the result last Friday will be a platform for us to kick on now for the rest of the season.” 

City manager Colin Healy welcomed the appointment, saying: “Richie is an excellent coach and I am very pleased to have him back at the club. We have worked well together before, he knows the players and he knows the club very well.”

