Bantry Blues raise over €6,000 for Pieta House

BANTRY BLUES GAA club members embarked on a very successful fundraiser over the June Bank Holiday weekend.

Club members ran, walked, or cycled a number of kilometres to raise much-needed funds for Pieta House. Player Stephen Coughlan, one of the organisers of the fundraiser, was thrilled with its success.

“We had over 300 participants. It was very successful. We raised over €6,000. We had club members take part locally and all over the country and overseas for a great cause.

“It got people active and it was a very enjoyable venture,” he said.

The long-serving player said it was nice to raise such a substantial amount of money for Pieta House who is doing great work in every community.

“We are providing 100% of the funds raised from the fundraiser to Pieta House. It is good to help out. They are a brilliant organisation. They are doing great work.

“The last 12 months have re-emphasised the need for us all to pull together and support each other. It is great to have these vital pillars in society who people can lean on in times of need.”

Stephen and his Bantry team-mates started their football league campaign with a convincing win against St Nicholas in Wolfe Tone Park.

“It is great to have a bit of normality back in our lives again. We trained hard in recent weeks, but you can’t beat playing matches.

It was great to be back playing football again. There were a few cobwebs at the start, but we enjoyed a good win.

"It was nice to start the season with a win. Hopefully, we are going in the right direction.”

The Bantry footballers required a vital win against St Nick’s last season to secure their Senior A status for this year.

“That was a huge relief. We knew we had the ability to click all year. It was all about putting in one huge performance. There is good work going on behind the scenes. We have lots of talented players coming through.

“Hopefully, those players will be stepping up.”

The Blues have been drawn in a tough championship group this year which features Fermoy, Clyda Rovers and Mallow.