Northern Hunt stamp their Authority on Griffin United Senior Draghunt

A STUNNING finish by Authority of Northern Hunt gave him a sensational win in the Griffin United Senior meet at Whitechurch.

Trained by John and Brion O’Callaghan in partnership with Darren Clarke the Northern Hunt hound is an exceptional finishing hound and he had to show true grit to see off the Clogheen duo of Jazzy Whizz and Slievemish Spring.

Speaking after witnessing his hound defy the odds John O’Callaghan believes nothing surprises him when his charge gets an opportunity on the finish.

“Look the Clogheen hounds are two quality animals but today was all about having that extra gear on the finish and we are delighted to secure our first win of the season,” said John O’Callaghan.

The consistent Mossgrove Daisy ran another cracking draghunt to snatch fourth ticket in front of Samantha’s Lass and Calvin’s Lad.

In the Senior Maiden draghunt, the honours went to the Gerry Murphy trained Tiger of the IHT who crossed the tape ahead of Donie Duggan’s Dublin Pike Lass of Fair Hill/Kerry Pike Harriers.

In another cracking draghunt, the William Freyne and Ryan Duffy Clogheen trained Viper Whizz secured third ticket ahead of Samantha’s Rose, Mrs. Biggs and Eden Lad.

Speaking after the draghunt the winning trainer Gerry Murphy praised his hound.

“The Senior Maiden is very competitive this season and we are happy to get this win against good opposition."

Shanakiel Harriers are certainly having a tremendous season in the Puppy grade and it continued on Saturday when the Thomas, Pa and Chloe Murray trained Time will Tell took the honours in style.

The finish was close as it looked as the Joe and Gary Freyne trained Not Now Joy looked destined to land the spoils before getting overhauled by the winner with The Meg from the winning kennel securing third ticket.

Indeed, the Murray kennel are presently on a crest of a wave when also taking fourth ticket with Maltese and Mermaid completing the ticketing hounds.

Once again, the winning Murray kennel were pleased with their third success of the season.

“Our hounds are all running well and any of them are capable of winning on the day and hopefully the luck you need to win stays on our side,” said Pa Murray.

The Griffin United club would like to thank the farming community at Whitechurch for allowing them the use of their land that ensured the success of all draghunts.

There was huge sadness last week when the news of the death of Fair Hill member Keith O’Callaghan (45) was announced.

Keith was a staunch member of the club and the last dog he trained with his partner Carmel O’Brien was a called Dougal.

Sadly, despite a brave fight, Keith lost his battle to cancer and on behalf of the Cork City and County Harriers Association, we tender our deepest sympathy to his partner Carmel and the O’Callaghan family.

May he rest in peace.

RESULTS

Whitechurch Senior: 1. Authority (Northern Hunt); 2. Jazzy Whizz (Clogheen); 3. Slievemish Spring (Clogheen); 4. Mossgrove Daisy (Shanakiel Harriers); 5. Samantha’s Lass (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 6. Calvin’s Lad (Mayfield).

Senior Maiden: 1. Tiger (IHT); 2. Dublin Pike Lass (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 3. Viper Whizz (Clogheen); 4. Samantha’s Rose (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 5. Mrs. Biggs (IHT); 6. Eden Lad (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers).

Puppy: 1. Time will Tell (Shanakiel Harriers); 2. Not Now Joy (Clogheen); 3. The Meg (Shanakiel Harriers); 4. Rock on Boy (Shanakiel Harriers); 5. Maltese (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 6. Mermaid (Clogheen Harriers).